Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU Police report series of fraudulent checks, scams

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, News

The Colorado State University Police and Safety Department tweeted Monday morning warning people about fraudulent checks and scams that have recently been reported.

Since the beginning of the fall semester, at least six reports of scams have been reported to CSUPD, according to Dell Rae Ciaravola, the senior communications coordinator at CSU’s Public Safety Team.

“Several different tactics are used in these scam attempts, including unsolicited contact by email, replying to “for sale” ads on Craigslist and making unsolicited offers of employment, claiming to have discovered the potential victim’s email address or resume on CSU student employment lists,” Ciaravola wrote in an email to the Collegian.

In one scam attempt, the suspect contacted a student and offered to purchase a large amount of product from her in connection with her legitimate network marketing business, according to Ciaravola.

The majority of these scammers use common-sounding pseudonyms or anonymous email accounts.

“Funds are often found to have been deposited into accounts outside the U.S. or wired to third-parties, some of whom are unwitting, and victims of scams themselves,” Ciaravola wrote. “In recent scam cases where suspects have been identified, they were not affiliated with CSU.”

The CSU Public Safety Team advises people to be aware of these scam emails by recognizing common elements.

Common elements in scam emails, messages and posts often, but not always, consist of broken English and spelling, punctuation and syntax errors.

“Scam emails routinely appear ‘too good to be true’ from the onset, including inflated offers on Cragislist with no negotiation or face to face contact, lucrative employment offers for very little actual work or suspicious offers to deposit funds with no legitimate employment relationship,” Ciaravola wrote.

Ciaravola wrote that she encouraged people to consider the nature of the email: If an email, message or post seems too good to be true, or if it involves funds transfer, refunds or gift cards, it is virtually always a scam.

Additionally, CSU Police and Safety explained in the tweet published this morning that any offer of employment or offer to purchase an item that involves depositing a check or sending funds or gift cards to a stranger is a scam.

Collegian reporter Matt Bailey can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @matnes1999.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources