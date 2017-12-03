Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU Marching Band leads the Parade of Lights in Denver

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Events, Featured, Music

Stands of fans at the Parade of Lights. (Field Peterson | Collegian)
The Holiday spirit in full spirit at the Parade of Lights. (Field Peterson | Collegian)
The 9News float in the Parade of Lights. (Field Peterson | Collegian)
A giant present promoting "The Gift of Life" in the Parade of Lights. (Field Peterson | Collegian)
Hydraulic cars in the Parade of Lights in Denver, Colorado. (Field Peterson | Collegian)
A fire wielder in the Parade of Lights. (Field Peterson | Collegian)
The Parade of Lights in Denver, Colorado on December 1st, 2017. (Field Peterson | Collegian)
Marching band members in the Parade of Lights in Denver, Colorado. (Field Peterson | Collegian).
Members of the Shaolin Hung Mei Kung Fu Chinese group carry a dragon during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
120Members from the Nonprofit Organization Bad Asstronauts make their way through downtown Denver during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
Cam the Ram makes his way downtown through the 43rd Annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
Colorado State University begins the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017, with performances by the marching band, winter guard, and the cheerleaders. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
The Unified Lowriders of Colorado make their way through downtown Denver during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
The Colorado Fire Tribe make their way through downtown Denver during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
The Denver City and County Building is lit up during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
American Furniture Warehouse holds a snow tiger balloon as they make their way through downtown Denver during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
The Denver Broncos All Stars Cheerleaders make their way through downtown Denver during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
REcolorado displays their gingerbread house float as they make their way downtown during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
A child from the REcolorado gingerbread house float, dressed as a lollipop, waves to the crowd as they make their way downtown during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
Santa Claus sits atop the Western Union float and waves to the crowd as he makes his way downtown during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
A clown from the Distinguished Clown Brigade smiles and wavesto the crowd as they make their way downtown during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
The Downtown Denver Partnership displays a massive Snowman Balloon during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
A man from the High Roller Adult Size group high fives a member of the crowd during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
Members dressed as superheroes of the Toy Box Friends Float by Davita, high five children as they make their way downtown during the 43rd annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)
The Colorado State Patrol waves to the crowd as they follow the end of the 43rd Annual Parade of Lights on December 1, 2017, in downtown Denver. (Colin Shepherd | Collegian)

 

At the front of the column of floats, balloons and costumed puppeteers lead the 265-strong Colorado State University Marching Band, playing through their repertoire of holiday and fight songs. Snaking through two miles of downtown in the shadow of the Colorado State Capitol, the parade was attended by over 100 thousand people.

“It was a lot of fun; it’s wonderful as usual,” said sophomore band-member Tyler Santeramo. “It’s great to see all the people smiling and happy, and it’s a lot of fun just being with the band.”

Freshman Nicholas David-Abo had some early reservations about the parade’s arduous march, a first for the newcomer, but they were quickly replaced with the excitement of the festivities.

“It was my first experience in the band, and it was pretty fun,” David-Abo said. “I thought it was going to last a lot longer, because I’d never been to the parade of lights before, but once we got going, it went by pretty quick.”

The parade, a Denver – and Ram – tradition since 1975, has often been beset with frightful weather. Saturday’s balmy 40s temperature ensured even larger crowds lining the parade’s entire route.

A countdown celebration at the foot of the Denver City and County Building lit the landmark’s holiday lights and kicked off the parade. Setting the pace was Major Waddles the Penguin, a long-time fan favorite. Later came CSU flag twirlers and special guest, Cam the Ram.

Ornate horse drawn carriages and a snaking Chinese dragon littered the spaces between the floats, including Denver Water‘s recreation of Moffat Tunnel beneath a snow-billowing mountain, on top of which danced an anthropomorphic toilet. A newcomer to the parade was the brilliantly lit crystal mountain put on by the Independent Electrical Contractors Rocky Mountain.

A train of Lowriders wrapped in lights bounced and “dog-leg’d” while entire choirs on riser floats sang holiday classics and Christian pop ballads. 

The Denver Samoyed Association came out in full force with their segment of the parade, leading a pack of dozens of the floofy Siberian dog breed. Despite the bright lights and cheering crowd, the Samoyeds could not appear happier.

Alex Hoover, a member of the DSA and attendant dog owner, enjoyed the association’s ninth appearance at the Parade of Lights.

“They did pretty well this year,” Hoover said of the Samoyeds. “Its a lot of people but they have a good time.”

Also exciting for the thousands of kids in attendance were the flying jellyfish puppets, fire twirlers and massive balloons of white tigers and snowmen. 

Find the CSU Marching Band’s next appearances on the Music Department’s events calendar

Collegian reporter Matthew Smith can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @latvatalo

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources