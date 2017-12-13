CSU football releases new helmets for New Mexico Bowl

Colorado State football released its second new alternate helmet of the 2017 season Wednesday.

The Rams will be wearing a white helmet with a white facemask and green bone horns, similarly to the pattern used on CSU’s Ag Day helmets, against Marshall in the New Mexico Bowl Saturday.

The football team first released the helmets through its official social media accounts before displaying them for the world in the team’s first official bowl practice in Albuquerque, N.M.

CSU originally wore white helmets with decals for the “State Pride” uniforms against Boise State on Nov. 11. The new helmets feature green painted horns, meaning they will likely become part of CSU’s regular uniform rotation.

In total, CSU has worn eight different uniform combinations in 2017 and will wear the ninth against Marshall.

2017 uniform combinations and results:

Green/Gold

Oregon State – W, 58-27

San Jose State – W, 42-14

Green/Green

Nevada – W, 44-42

Green/White

Air Force – L, 45-28

Orange/White

ACU – W, 38-10

White/Green

Colorado – L, 17-3

Hawai’i – W, 51-21

Utah State – W, 27-14

White/Gold

Alabama – L, 41-23

New Mexico – W, 27-24

White/White (Traditional)

Wyoming – L, 16-13

White/White (State Pride)

Boise State – L, 59-52

The New Mexico Bowl is scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. in Dreamstyle Stadium Saturday. The game will be televised by ESPN.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.