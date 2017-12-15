Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU football looks to conclude business trip with New Mexico Bowl victory

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, Football, Sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Colorado State football will cap the 2017 season against Marshall in the New Mexico Bowl Saturday, concluding what has been a historic year for the program.

While there is no denying that the Rams fell short of the ultimate goal of winning a Mountain West Conference Championship, players and coaches spoke of the importance of finishing the season on the right note and winning the New Mexico Bowl for the third time in ten years Thursday. 

TUSCALOOSA- Senior quarterback Nick Stevens stands in the pocket and attempts to throw the ball down field against Alabama on Saturday. (Sam MacDonald | Crimson White)
TUSCALOOSA- Senior quarterback Nick Stevens stands in the pocket and attempts to throw the ball down field against Alabama on Saturday. (Sam MacDonald | Crimson White)

One day after signing a three-year contract extension, head coach Mike Bobo expressed that his goal from day one has been to build a perennial championship contender. The program did not accomplish this feat in 2017, but Bobo knows that winning postseason games is crucial for CSU as a whole.

If the Rams are going to get a to a place where they are competing for league titles on a yearly basis, they cannot afford to overlook opponents like Marshall. Especially when considering CSU has lost three straight bowl games, including a loss to Idaho in the Potato Bowl (2016) and Nevada in the Arizona Bowl (2015).

Bobo explained that the best and most consistent teams in the country never overlook their opponents.

“I think we have a tendency, in today’s world, to kind of do that and think the games are played on paper,” Bobo said. “They are not played on paper (though). They are played in the preparation and how you get ready. Then you still have to go out and earn that victory that day.”

With their reputation on the line, senior quarterback Nick Stevens likes the focus his team has possessed over the last two weeks. Between finals, football and the festivities associated with bowl games, there have been a great deal of outside distractions, but the team has handled the situation appropriately.

“It was definitely nice to have a little bit of time off. I think it was a recovery period for us,” Stevens said.

The Murrieta, Calif. native explained that the players were able to have some time off while the coaches were out recruiting; but once they were back in practice, the team had a business mindset and was ready to get back to work.

Stevens also stressed that players this year are hungry for a victory. In years past, some of the players may have been focused more on having fun vacation, rather than winning a football game, but this year has been different.

“I think we have a different mindset this year,” Stevens said. “The mindset this year is that we are locked in and ready to win a game… Obviously there are times where you are able to have fun and have a good time, but the mindset and attitude has been great. We are not focused on anything but winning the game.”

The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will be televised on ESPN. The Rams will be competing for a sixth consecutive victory in Dreamstyle Stadium.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources