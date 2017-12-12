Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

CSU Board of Governors responds to impeachment of student body president

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, News

Colorado State University’s Board of Governors adressed the Associated Students of CSU in an open letter Monday morning regarding former student body President Josh Silva’s removal from office.

The board wrote that they appreciated the service and effort put forward by Silva and other representatives of ASCSU but expressed disappointment with the impeachment.

“In removing the ASCSU president from office, you have also disrupted your representation at the governing board level, and we are disappointed that you were unable to resolve differences without resorting to the most extreme measures at your disposal,” the board wrote. “The removal of a president elected by the students departs from the traditional norms of civil governance, and we believe such a step should only be undertaken when other avenues have been exhausted and with full respect for the gravity of such action.”

The board wrote that they hoped ASCSU would reflect on its processes and participation of the impeachment and would improve on amending disagreements within the organization.

“We hope you will use this opportunity to look deeply and self-reflectively on the processes and approaches taken and your participation in them,” the board wrote. “We also hope that your focus will now be centered on how to continue to represent the students who have elected you to office – and whose voice you represent at the Board level through the ASCSU president.”

Collegian News Director Haley Candelario can be reached at news@collegian or on Twitter @H_Candelario98.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources