Collegian playlist: Arts & Culture staff’s most listened to songs of 2017

Sarah Ehrlich: My most played song of 2017 is “Florida Kilos” from Lana Del Rey’s 2014 album, “Ultraviolence.” With simple drum pattern, sad, ‘70s-esque guitar riffs and synths, the song focuses on lyrics that some say glorify the Miami drug scene. Either way, I’m pretty sure I’ve cried to this song, as I have to many of Del Rey’s others simply because of how she sings it. She is my favorite vocalist because of how haunting and beautiful her voice is and how talented she is as a lyricist. She evokes American nostalgia and woozy romance in a way that makes you want to sway in the moonlight in a red dress while smoking a cigarette.

Henry Netherland: The song I definitely listened to the most this year was XXXTentacion’s “Look at Me.” While his alleged actions against his girlfriend are reprehensible and his debut album, “17” was one of the biggest duds of the year, the track is an amazing combination of punk and trap. With distorted production, a speedy triplet flow, an eerily melodic instrumental and hilarious violent and hedonistic lyrics, “Look at Me” kept me entertained even after 100 listens.

Yash Seyedbagheri: This is a tough one. I listen to a plethora of music, largely classical. One personal favorite this year: Tchaikovsky’s “Waltz of the Flowers” from the “Nutcracker Suite.” It’s replete with joy and possibility. I literally feel like I’m floating above the world when I listen to it. I want to dance. It embodies the best of 19th century Romanticism. Plus, Tchaikovsky is my favorite composer of all time.He was a man haunted by so much emotional turmoil and who channeled his emotions into some of the best pieces of music. Bottom line: If I need to be cheered up, this is a go to.

Mareena Winchell: My most listened to song of the year was no doubt “One More Time” by Daft Punk. Is this song outdated? Yes. Is this song possibly considered annoying and repetitive? Yes. Has this song gotten me through the dark days that this year has had for me? Also, yes. This song’s upbeat atmosphere brings a dance party to any situation. In the couple minutes that this song plays, I forget all the troubles that are ahead of me. This song has changed my life since 2001, but most importantly, this song got me through 2017.

James Wyatt: My song of 2017 is Hank Williams’s 1966 hit, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.” I promise I am fine.

Alec Erickson: When it comes down to my most listened to song of the year, it was without a doubt DANGERCAT’s “In My Way.” This has been a punk anthem for a while, and every time the chorus kicks in, I find it hard not to shout along. Granted, the band did disband back in 2016 to form the band Tampa, DANGERCAT is always going to have a place in my heart for the inner punk that I really am. After all, they have influenced a large amount of my writing.

Nate Day: There’s really no question here. “The Cure” by Lady Gaga was my most played song of the year. After her tryst in folk music, this poppy gem is exactly what everyone needed when she debuted it at Coachella this year. It rides against the traditional album release format, has the catchiest hook you’ll ever hear and tells a great story about healing someone who desperately needs it. Great musician. Great message. Great song.

Claire Oliver: My most listened to song this year is “The Good in Me” by Jon Bellion. I started listening to Bellion’s stuff last spring on a road trip up to Aspen. The songs are personable and really catchy. Not to mention that each song on the “Human Condition” album feeds into each other. If you listen to each song in order, you can hear the transitions in the music, and the final song is a combination of each previous song. It is a really cool album, and “The Good in Me” is my personal favorite because of how relatable the message is to my life. The album may not be a recent release, but it I can honestly say it is and probably will always be my favorite.

