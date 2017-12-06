Rocky Mountain Collegian

New recipes to spice up your Christmas morning

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: College Avenue, Food & Drink

‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, family gatherings and yummy food. Bringing the perfect dish to your family gathering will not only bring your loved ones joy but will also make you the number one party guest.

My grandmother has always been the expert in bringing the love of food around the table. Her recipes have become a tradition to pass down to generations to come in my family. The simple fact is, I want to cherish and acknowledge these recipes as a symbol of family and connectivity. And of course, I want these connections to be made in every family, especially during the holidays in which life is celebrated in such a prominent way.

Waking up on Christmas morning is one of the best feelings; one most never forget. For me, the air is always filled with the smell of eggs and cheese, deliciousness on the brink of consumption. Below is the breakfast casserole that has adorned the table of my family for 30 years.

Aunt Diana’s Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients:

  • 1- stick margarine, melted
  • 6- slices bread, cubed\
  • 1 ½ lb- sausage browned and drained
  • 1 ½ cup- grated cheddar cheese
  • 9- eggs
  • 2 cups- milk
  • 1 tsp- dry mustard
  • 1 tsp- salt
  • 1 tsp- pepper

Directions

  1. Melt margarine in 13×9 cake pan
  2. Add bread cubes
  3. Spoon meat and cheese over bread
  4. Beat eggs, add dry ingredients
  5. Pour over other ingredients. Cover with foil
  6. Refrigerate overnight
  7. Bake in 350-degree oven for 60 minutes
  8. Uncover for 15 minutes
IMG_0129.jpg
Simple meets sophisticated in Aunt Diana’s famous breakfast casserole. This dish makes its name for itself at the Christmas table every year. Photo credit: Joslyn Allen

This will keep your family’s bellies happy and full for most the day, but once dinner time rolls around, it is time to pull out one last stop to impress everyone with your cooking skills.

Porcupine Meatballs

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ lbs- beef, ground (hamburger)
  • ½ cups- rice
  • 1 tsp- salt
  • ½ tsp- pepper
  • 1 tbs- onion chopped (I omit this)
  • 1 small can- tomato soup
  • ½ cup- water

Directions

  1. Wash rice – combine meat, rice, salt, and pepper
  2. Shape into balls
  3. Heat tomato soup and water
  4. Drop meatballs into soup mixture
  5. Cook for an hour (very slowly)

Food is a unifying factor that brings everyone together, and if done with soul can bring a special feeling to look forward to every year.

 

