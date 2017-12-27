Boise State shoots past CSU in conference opener

Colorado State men’s basketball once again struggled on the road Wednesday night, losing its Mountain West opener at Boise State 93-71. The loss to the Broncos moves the Rams’ season record to 0-7 in games played away from Moby Arena.

Led by sophomore guard Marcus Dickinson, Boise State started the night hot from the field and never cooled down in the contest.

Dickinson led the way for the Broncos, scoring a career-best 16 points but it was a team effort in the victory, as six different players made multiple field goals and four Broncos players finished with double-digit scoring totals.

Senior forward Chandler Hutchison totaled 24 points, leading all scorers in the game. Alex Hobbs added 16 points and Chris Sengfelder pitched in 13.

Boise State not only used a variety of players in its attack, but also found multiple ways to score. The Broncos lit it up from beyond the arch, making 12-of-28 3-point attempts (43 percent). They also held a slight advantage on the glass (36-28) and with total points in the paint (40-34).

While his efforts were not enough to turn the tide for the Rams, redshirt sophomore forward Nico Carvacho kept CSU in the game with a 15-point performance. Carvacho displayed high basketball IQ throughout by only putting up high percentage looks. In total, Carvacho made 5-of-7 attempts and added five free throws and six rebounds as well.

Along with Carvacho, junior guard Prentiss Nixon proved to be a dangerous scoring threat for head coach Larry Eustachy. Nixon finished with a team-high 16 points and made half (3) of the team’s 3-point shots Wednesday.

Anthony Bonner (16) and Deion James (12) finished the night with double-digit scoring totals as well.

After losing to Boise State, Eustachy’s record in Taco Bell Arena is now 0-5 since accepting the head coaching position in April of 2012.

The Rams will look to rebound and pick up the first road victory of the season at San Jose State Saturday (Dec. 30). Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be streamable on the Mountain West Network.

