Beer Me! – Cam the Ram-Pulin at Rally King Brewing

Frank and Casey sit down this week to try out Rally King’s new wet hop pale ale, Cam the Ram-Pulin. It has cascade hops that was grown in our own CSU horticulture green house! A pretty simple but tasty IPA, and one that we would definitely recommend for those just getting in to the craft beer scene! Also be sure to come to Rally King Brewing at 1624 S. Lemay on December 15. They’ll be having an ugly sweater Christmas Party from 6-9 along with the release of a new double IPA, the Fireside IPA. Check it out. https://www.facebook.com/events/13742… https://rallykingbrewing.com/