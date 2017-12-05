5 charities to donate to this holiday season

Photo courtesy: Flickr



Now that we’ve finished the season of thanks, it’s time to start thinking about the season of giving.

There are countless charities throughout the world that serve incredible causes in need of donations, and the holiday season is the perfect time to do it. There are several reasons to give to charity, such as that warm, fuzzy feeling you get when you do something good or even getting a tax deduction for those of you that need a little more personal incentive to donate.

The unfortunate thing about donating to charities, especially this time of year, is that there are so many to choose from. In order to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve compiled a list of some charities that deserve your donation this holiday season:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

College students are at a particularly high risk of suicide, and those having suicidal thoughts or taking suicidal actions are in need of help. According to their website, the AFSP is “dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide” by funding research, educating the public on mental health, advocating for political policies and supporting survivors and those affected by suicide. You can donate to this charity as www.asfp.org.

The Rhino Orphanage

It’s no secret that various breed of rhinoceroses are in extreme danger of becoming extinct. This particular organization is the first of its kind, dedicated to caring for orphaned and injured rhinos with the intention of releasing them back into the wild. Donating to them–which can be done at www.therhinoorphanage.co.za–could save some African wildlife. Not to mention, they have a great Instagram account, so there’s even more reason to donate.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

Pulmonary Fibrosis is a condition in which scar tissue builds up in a person’s lungs until they are unable to the breath. The condition is incurable and virtually untreatable; not even a lung transplant will stop scar tissue from building. Nearly 40,000 Americans die from PF each year, according to PulmonaryFibrosis.org. It’s only one of many incurable diseases that people face, but you could potentially save a life by donating to furthering research on the disease at www.PulmonaryFibrosis.org.

American Civil Liberties Union

The ACLU is dedicated to ensuring the civil rights and liberties of all Americans by lobbying, advocating and educating. They were one of the largest critics of President Trump’s travel ban, and since then, they’ve focused heavily on protecting citizens from the administration’s racially-biased policies. Considering the work they did to help those like the CSU students trapped aborad, they certainly deserve whatever you can give them. You can donate at www.aclu.org.

The Conservation Fund

The environment is one of our greatest and most quickly depleting resources. According to their website, The Conservation Fund aims to create “solutions that make environmental and economic sense,” especially in this time of environmental uncertainty. Whether or not you believe in global warming, our plant and animal friends can always use a helping hand, so you can donate at www.conservationfund.org.

