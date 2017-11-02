Wyatt Bryan named semifinalist for 2017 Lou Groza Award

Colorado State junior kicker Wyatt Bryan has been named a semifinalist for the 2017 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award. Bryan is one of 20 kickers in the country still in consideration for the award.

In his third year as CSU’s kicker, Bryan has converted 12-of-14 attempts, including two successful attempts from more than 50 yards. Bryan’s success has been highlighted in the last three weeks, making two kicks of at least 50 yards that eventually accounted for CSU’s victory.

Bryan joins San Jose State’s Bryce Crawford and Utah State’s Dominik Eberle as Mountain West kickers represented in the final 20.

Still just a junior, Bryan ranks fifth all time in career field goals made at CSU. He is four makes away from moving into fourth place and 12 makes from passing Jeff Babcock in first place.

A panel of 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers will narrow the list down to three finalists on Nov. 21. The winner will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7.

