Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Wyatt Bryan named semifinalist for 2017 Lou Groza Award

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports

CSU kicker Wyatt Bryan completes a successful field goal against ACU on Saturday. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
CSU kicker Wyatt Bryan converts a field goal against Abilene Christian on Sept. 9. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)

Colorado State junior kicker Wyatt Bryan has been named a semifinalist for the 2017 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award. Bryan is one of 20 kickers in the country still in consideration for the award.

In his third year as CSU’s kicker, Bryan has converted 12-of-14 attempts, including two successful attempts from more than 50 yards. Bryan’s success has been highlighted in the last three weeks, making two kicks of at least 50 yards that eventually accounted for CSU’s victory.

Bryan joins San Jose State’s Bryce Crawford and Utah State’s Dominik Eberle as Mountain West kickers represented in the final 20.

Still just a junior, Bryan ranks fifth all time in career field goals made at CSU. He is four makes away from moving into fourth place and 12 makes from passing Jeff Babcock in first place.

A panel of 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers will narrow the list down to three finalists on Nov. 21. The winner will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7.

Collegian sports editor Colin Barnard can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @ColinBarnard_.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources