Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Women in Public Service Leadership panel discusses experience, taking risks

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, News, Politics

The Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership and Woman and Gender Advocacy Center hosted a Women in Public Service Leadership panel Wednesday afternoon in the Lory Student Center.

About 40 students and faculty listened to panelists Donna Lynne, lieutenant governor of Colorado, Darla Sidles, superintendent of Rocky Mountain National Park, and Penelope Culbreth-Grath, former city manager of Colorado Springs.

Courtenay Daum, a Colorado State University political science professor, acted as the moderator for the all-female panel.  Panel members opened up about multiple aspects of public service and their personal experiences in their differing fields.

Four women are speaking in front of an audience.
Darla Sidles, Penelope Culbreth-Grath, Donna Lynne and moderator Courtenay Daum speak at the Women in Public Leadership panel Wednesday afternoon in the Lory Student Center. (Brandon Mendoza | Collegian)

The panelists, who are all advanced professional women in government, answered numerous questions about working in public service from the female perspective.

Lynn, who is currently campaigning to replace Gov. John Hickenlooper at the end of his term in 2018, was passionate about stepping outside of the box as a woman in government. 

“I am often asked what it takes to be a great leader.” Said Lynn. “Hands down, it’s taking risks. You cannot be a good leader if you do not take risks.” 

“I am often asked what it takes to be a great leader. Hands down, it’s taking risks. You cannot be a good leader if you do not take risks.”-Donna Lynne, Lieutenant Governor of Colorado.

Panelists also spoke on the difficulties of public service and their journey to where they are today. According to Culbreth-Grath, public service is often difficult, but not unrewarding. 

“When you serve (in the public sector), you are always serving others,” Culbreth-Grath said. “There’s no better place to be in my opinion.”

Although the women on the panel came from different backgrounds in the private sector, each woman had their own message on stepping outside of the norm. 

Sidles has worked in national parks for most of her time in public service. Sidles said she believes women should not have reservations when it comes to making an impact. 

“Take every chance you can to do something and get out of your comfort zone,” Sidles said. 

Allec Brust can be reached at abrust@collegian.com or on Twitter @allecbrust.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources