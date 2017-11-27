Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

What’s Up Fort Collins: Nov. 27–Dec 3

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Events

Tuesday, Nov. 28:

KCSU will host a Comedy Open Mic Night in the Ram Skellar. The event will be hosted by David Rodriguez of Fort Comedy. Anyone can sign up for free by posting in the KCSU Open Mic Night Facebook event. The event will run from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30:

New Belgium will have a Women in Sustainability panel discussion starting at 6 p.m. The panel will feature Tonie Minamoto, director of communications & sustainability for housing and dinning services at CSU, Annette Meredith, city energy project adviser for the city of Fort Collins and co-chair of the C3E steering committee and Jenn Vervier, strategy and sustainability director for New Belgium Brewing. They will discuss their work and what it is like to be a woman in the growing sustainability field. The event is hosted by Net Impact at CSU, a non-profit working to inspire the next generation to work sustainably.

The CSU Marching Band will put on their annual Parade of Lights Preview at the University Center for the Arts. They will preview their performance for the community before heading to be a part of the 9 News Parade of Lights in downtown Denver on Friday, Dec. 1. The performance kicks off at the corner of Matthews and Lake Street at 6 p.m.

Local band Slow Caves will perform at Hodi’s Half Note. The show starts at 7 p.m. The band is back in town after touring the country all semester. They will play three shows in Colorado before heading back out on their West Coast tour through the month of December. 

Friday, Dec. 1:

The Music District will host “Notes and Spokes,” with Kentucky-based cellist and songwriter Ben Sollee. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a bike cruise from The Music District to New Belgium, when there will be live music by Poet’s Row before screening Sollee’s bike-centric short film “Ditch the Van.” The event is free but requires RSVP

CSU student Kent Washington will host “Ugly Sweater and Du-Rag” mixtape release party at the Downtown Artery. Washington will be releasing his project entitled “T-9” after two years in the making. The project is inspired by 2000s mixtapes. The event kicks off at 10 p.m. and is free and open to everyone. 

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources