What’s Up Fort Collins: Nov. 27–Dec 3

Tuesday, Nov. 28:

KCSU will host a Comedy Open Mic Night in the Ram Skellar. The event will be hosted by David Rodriguez of Fort Comedy. Anyone can sign up for free by posting in the KCSU Open Mic Night Facebook event. The event will run from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30:

New Belgium will have a Women in Sustainability panel discussion starting at 6 p.m. The panel will feature Tonie Minamoto, director of communications & sustainability for housing and dinning services at CSU, Annette Meredith, city energy project adviser for the city of Fort Collins and co-chair of the C3E steering committee and Jenn Vervier, strategy and sustainability director for New Belgium Brewing. They will discuss their work and what it is like to be a woman in the growing sustainability field. The event is hosted by Net Impact at CSU, a non-profit working to inspire the next generation to work sustainably.

The CSU Marching Band will put on their annual Parade of Lights Preview at the University Center for the Arts. They will preview their performance for the community before heading to be a part of the 9 News Parade of Lights in downtown Denver on Friday, Dec. 1. The performance kicks off at the corner of Matthews and Lake Street at 6 p.m.

Local band Slow Caves will perform at Hodi’s Half Note. The show starts at 7 p.m. The band is back in town after touring the country all semester. They will play three shows in Colorado before heading back out on their West Coast tour through the month of December.

Friday, Dec. 1:

The Music District will host “Notes and Spokes,” with Kentucky-based cellist and songwriter Ben Sollee. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a bike cruise from The Music District to New Belgium, when there will be live music by Poet’s Row before screening Sollee’s bike-centric short film “Ditch the Van.” The event is free but requires RSVP.

CSU student Kent Washington will host “Ugly Sweater and Du-Rag” mixtape release party at the Downtown Artery. Washington will be releasing his project entitled “T-9” after two years in the making. The project is inspired by 2000s mixtapes. The event kicks off at 10 p.m. and is free and open to everyone.

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.