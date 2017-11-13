Rocky Mountain Collegian

What’s up, Fort Collins: Nov. 13-19

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Events

Monday, Nov. 13:

The Native American Cultural Center will host a screening of “AWAKE, A Dream from Standing Rock,” a documentary investigating the events surrounding the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Native-led resistance. The screening begins at 6 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Theatre, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. After the screening, there will be a discussion with filmmakers Floris White Bull, Doug Good Feather, Stephanie Cassidy and Josh Fox. This is the keynote event for Native American Heritage Month.

Tuesday, Nov. 14:

The Lyric Cinema will host the official opening ceremony for their new location. A parade will kick off at 6 p.m. in Old Town Square and follow the Guerrilla Fanfare marching band to the doors of the Lyric. Once there, there will be video art, possibly circus performers and live music going on until around 11:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 17: 

The Lincoln Center will be playing “Mary Poppins,” the Broadway musical. Performances will take place Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. A sign language interpreter will be present at Friday’s performance. Tickets are $16. 

Saturday, Nov. 18:

The Weekend Warrior Film Festival Screening will take place at the Lyric Cinema. Screenings start at 8:30 p.m. followed by an awards and prizes ceremony and an after party. The event is a party for the filmmakers and a chance to see local films. Tickets are $7 or $12 for a ticket and a t-shirt. 

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @11smashley.

