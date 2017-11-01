Weezer and EDM go together like toothpaste and orange juice

Collaborating with the likes of Steve Aoki, Zeds Dead and RAC, Weezer lead singer, Rivers Cuomo has been dabbling with electronic music more than any other veteran rocker today. While it is commendable to see an older artist embracing newer genres, Cuomo’s whiny baritone mixed with sugary electronic instrumentals allows the creation of some of the awkwardest collaborations of the decade. After seeing Weezer embrace their roots on their last few albums, it is disappointing to see them regress by taking on a cleaner, modern sound with “Pacific Daydream.”

The lead single from the album, “Feels Like Summer,” is a horrid EDM monstrosity that pathetically tries to become a summer anthem. Easily the worst song on the record, the band completely abandons everything that made them likable in the first place in order to pander to a younger audience.

On “Beach Boys,” Cuomo tries to show his love for the seminal 1960s band. The song itself is clunky and awkward as Cuomo’s voice and the instrumentals repeatedly butt heads with each other throughout the duration of the song. And while he frequently reminds the listener of his love and admiration for the band, he never goes into any depth about why he loves them or even what their legacy is outside of their signature four-part harmonies.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



“Happy Hour” is probably the best song, which is not saying much. When compared to the rest of Weezer’s discography, it fares only slightly better than their decent tracks. The electronic edits are more prominent than most other places on the album; however, Cuomo’s voice actually fits very well into the instrumental, unlike the majority of the album. The instrumental has a moody atmospheric quality to it that works with his dark tone. Weezer’s sadder songs tend to be stronger because they are more in Cuomo’s wheelhouse.

Should you listen to it? Probably not

“Pacific Daydream” is nowhere near the top of Weezer’s discography. The electronic production littered throughout the album ruins the potential many songs could have had. While there were certainly highlights every now and then, the highest they ever reached was decent in the bigger scheme of things. Some of the songs are catchy, but it is highly unlikely you will find yourself continuing to listen to them for more than two weeks.



The album is available on: Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube

Collegian reporter Henry Netherland can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NetherlandHenry.