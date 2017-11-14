Weekly IM Updates

SPONSORED CONTENT
By: Kyle Loughlin
Upcoming:
Online Fantasy Sports Pick ‘Em
- NCAA ESPN Basketball Pick ‘em challenge
- Registration runs from Monday, Nov. 27th 9:00 a.m.-Sunday, Dec. 3rd 11:00p.m.
- Season is from Monday, Dec. 18th to Tuesday, Jan. 9th
Table Tennis Tournament Registration
- Registration runs from Monday, Nov 27th 9:00 a.m.- Sunday, Dec. 3rd 11:00p.m.
- Tournament is Thursday, December 7th
Current:
Men’s 3 vs. 3 Basketball
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/457eeb0a372c4bf19903bbc496200d68/home
- Notable: The Thursday 6:30pm division is hot, with five undefeated teams at 2-0
- Team Names: Cam’s Rams, Two Dudes with a Ginger, Blow My Whistle, Ravioli Ravioli, and Team Swishers
Women’s 3 vs. 3 Basketball
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/ea22dae3cd134f3db522927cf79c091a/home
- Notable: Cash Money Records and Dream Team are the last two undefeated teams in the league at 2-0.
Coed 4 vs. 4 Soccer
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/3e709ca2648542378c8553d243ff048b/home
- Notable: There was a close match in the Thursday 9:00pm division. Donkey Lightning pulled off a close 7-6 victory against Balls of Fury.
Men’s 4 vs. 4 Soccer
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/ac3d9f20eec345f2886db50248b1b0d2/home
- Notable: The Balotelli-tubies faced off the Denver Gunners in a close one in the Sunday 9:45 division. The Balotelli-tubies take the hard earned 11-10 victory to make them an undefeated 3-0.
Women’s 4 vs. 4 Soccer
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/e211c892bd8f4682b4a1b2806f849f4c/home
- Notable: Youve Cat to be Kitten me was the highest scoring team this week with 18 goals against She’s the Man in the Wednesday 8:15 division. Youve Cat to be Kitten me is undefeated at 2-0.
Fall Bowling Tournament
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/2d9022393d4b444586058856501bbcbc/home
- Notable: Teams are posted for the tournament on the 16th. If you are on the waitlist to get into the tournament, stay posted for any updates.
Coed Dodgeball
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/64dc0a3e47b848d7b3f8448106827dae/home
- Notable: Two teams that are off to a hot start will battle tuesday the 14th (you can say tonight). The 3-0 Dodgy Style will face the 2-1 Dodge Beans. This is anticipated to be a close one.
Men’s Dodgeball
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/52873a2942eb4088a63f58fbb77253df/home
- Notable: The Frisky Diddlers will face Goonsquad Tuesday the 14th at 8:00pm. Both teams desperate to get a victory as none of them have won a game yet this season.
Women’s Dodgeball
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/cdee03aec66941b59d752b88ceeb516b/home
- There are no teams for Women’s dodgeball!
Floor Hockey Tournament
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/a9c3cbda585b451da82e7bbfefaf7044/home
- Notable: The Mighty Ducks are off to a hot start to kick off the tournament placing 1st in the entire league at 3-0.
Racquet Men’s Singles Tournament
Racquet Women’s Singles Tournament
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/53f62357e1cb4cae8ae013bc529937fd/home
- Notable: There are no teams registered in this league, stay updated on any registration information if interested in joining.
Coed Tube Water Polo
- http://www.imleagues.com/spa/league/70dd9ea86f7a488c81fe7e03b1747a50/home
- Notable: D3 blew out Sam’s Club early on Sunday 15-0. D3 is now 2-1 to start the season.
Funny Team Names
- Pass it to the Italians — Coed Soccer
- Juan on Juan — Men’s Basketball
- The Dodgefather’s — Coed Dodgeball
