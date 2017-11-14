Rocky Mountain Collegian

Weekly IM Updates

By:  Kyle Loughlin 

Upcoming: 

Online Fantasy Sports Pick ‘Em

  • NCAA ESPN Basketball Pick ‘em challenge
  • Registration runs from Monday, Nov. 27th 9:00 a.m.-Sunday, Dec. 3rd 11:00p.m.
  • Season is from Monday, Dec. 18th to Tuesday, Jan. 9th

Table Tennis Tournament Registration

  • Registration runs from Monday, Nov 27th 9:00 a.m.- Sunday, Dec. 3rd 11:00p.m.
  • Tournament is Thursday, December 7th

 

Current:

Men’s 3 vs. 3 Basketball

Women’s 3 vs. 3 Basketball

Coed 4 vs. 4 Soccer

Men’s 4 vs. 4 Soccer

Women’s 4 vs. 4 Soccer

Fall Bowling Tournament

Coed Dodgeball

Men’s Dodgeball

Women’s Dodgeball

Floor Hockey Tournament

Racquet Men’s Singles Tournament

Racquet Women’s Singles Tournament

Coed Tube Water Polo

Funny Team Names

  • Pass it to the Italians — Coed Soccer
  • Juan on Juan — Men’s Basketball
  • The Dodgefather’s — Coed Dodgeball

