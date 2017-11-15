Washington’s announces Feb. 3 opening date, Trombone Shorty to headline first concert

There’s The Aggie and Hodi’s Half Note, but get ready for an all new music venue.

Washington’s is set to open Feb. 3. with Trombone Shorty headlining the grand opening.

Trombone Shorty is a modern jazz artist from New Orleans who has performed with Hall & Oates and Mark Ronson. He is projected to give “a really joyful opening,” according to the Laura Wilson, the live music manager for the Bohemian Foundation.

This show will be open to all ages and tickets are $40 in advance and $50 the day of the event. Tickets are on sale now.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



This new place is located at 132 Laporte Ave, right where Washington’s Sports Bar & Grill used to stand. There have been many businesses in this location throughout the years. And the building’s history will be respected in keeping the name “Washington’s” and keeping a lot of the architecture.

According to Wilson, the venue will feature new acts and nationally recognized musicians. It will have a focus on live contemporary music.

According to Wilson, it is also an employment opportunity for Fort Collins people with a passion in the arts, including opportunities in the sound and light equipment.

This venue will have the capacity for 900 people. In a press release, the venue is described as “an intimate room.”

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



It is a general admission place with “a tiered balcony level allows excellent sightlines throughout the room, and two full service bars outside the main room ensure little disruption to performances,” according to the press release.

So plan ahead for this upcoming venue. Brews, buddies and bands: That’s what Fort Collin’s is known for. This venue has plans to continue those values.

Scheduled Shows:



7 p.m., February 14: DeVotchKa – Valentine’s Day show with the Colorado band



8 p.m., March 9: Lucius, a Brooklyn-based indie quartet led by two front women with a synchronous style



7 p.m., March 10: Shovels & Rope, an Americana duo formed from the marital and musical union of Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent



7 p.m., March 11: Martin Sexton and Keller Williams, singer/songwriter Sexton joins with Williams, a pioneer of the looping technique known as the “One-Man Jam Band,” for this co-headliner performance



7 p.m., March 17: Colorado Sound’s 2nd Birthday Bash featuring Anderson East: Alabama-based Americana artist



7 p.m., March 22: Rebirth Brass Band, a Grammy-winning funky brass band

