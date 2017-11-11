Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Tyler, The Creator brings energy to Ogden Theater

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Concerts

Photo courtesy of Po’Jay on Flickr.com

From the line outside the Ogden Theater to the inside of the venue, the crowd was full of dedicated fans from a seemingly endless range of demographics. Some fans new, some fans old, but all filled with excitement to finally share a room with their favorite artist.

Tyler made his appearance at the Ogden Theater from behind the curtains of a raised platform on the stage, opening with the introspective and inspiring “Where This Flower Blooms” to set the tone for the rest of his performance. Whether he was performing the explosively rebellious “Deathcamp” or his nocturnal but smooth “She,” it was easy to see that, for the vast majority of those in attendance, this was much more than a typical concert.

Whether they were singing along with Tyler to songs like “IFHY” or rapping word for word with him on highly energetic tracks like “Who Dat Boy“‘ and “I Ain’t Got Time!,” the crowd was doing more than just displaying their memorization skills, they were sharing a common connection to Tyler’s music with each other. 

Tyler, The Creator is known to have a very dedicated fan base and it showed on Wednesday night. Plenty audience members were wearing pieces from Tyler, The Creator’s own clothing brand, Golf Wang to exemplify their support for the artist and one fan even brought vinyls of Tyler’s “Goblin“, “Cherry Bomb,” and “Bastard,” Tyler’s very first tape/album. Whether I was in line for the show or inside the theater waiting for the performance to start, constant conversations between fans about their love for the artist were taking place. And when the show was on, all that energy gathered from before was instantaneously thrown towards Tyler in a mass display of love for what his music has done for them over the years.

Tyler ended his set at the Ogden with the fast paced and sentimental love song “See You Again” that sent a clear message to his fans. Although he was gone, there was an unspoken expression between both Tyler and his fans that although things had come to an end, he would be back for them again later. Tyler then quietly exited the stage and the crowd turned into an uproar of complete satisfaction with their experience. 

As a long time fan of Tyler, The Creator, I left the venue with an even deeper appreciation for the artist and my lasting connection with his music that I’ve had for years now. I strongly recommend fans of his who could not make it on Wednesday to jump at the next opportunity they get to see him, for it was an experience that I will never forget and will always appreciate. 

Collegian reporter Miles Parrish can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com. 

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources