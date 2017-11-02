Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Theta Chi Fraternity to host mental health awareness event

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Campus, News

Issues of mental health come up a lot in the lives of college students, but when it comes to reducing the stigma around mental illness, some feel that it is a matter of all talk and no action.

Colorado State University’s chapter of the Theta Chi Fraternity, recognizing the lack of action regarding the stigma around mental illness, will host an event to raise awareness about mental health in Clark A105 from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 7.

Kanayo Okolo, a sophomore undeclared business interest student and member of Theta Chi, said that the focus of the event is on educating other students.

“We’re holding this mental health awareness event basically to just educate other students at CSU about how to articulate themselves, how to help people and how to consult other students,” Okolo said.

The fraternity hopes to educate students on a variety of mental health issues including suicide, depression and addiction, according to Okolo.

The event will feature a round table format, allowing attendees to engage in a dialogue with mental health professionals on various topics. Students will be able to discuss these mental health issues in small groups for about eight minutes before rotating to the next topic.

Okolo said it is important for students to be able to discuss these issues in a setting of their choice.

“Basically, I just wanted to have an open dialogue that would make people feel more comfortable,” Okolo said. “It’s more intimate, not like you’re in a classroom and someone is just making you talk about something you don’t want to (talk about).”

The ultimate goal of the event is to reduce stigmas of mental health through education. Likewise, Okolo hopes students take away the skills they need to manage different mental health situations in their own lives and to be able to consult one another on campus.

“I might not really know you, but I could maybe be there for you if I know you’re struggling,” Okolo said. “That’s really what I’m hoping will come out from this, just to educate one another.”

Collegian reporter Natalia Sperry can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Natalia_Sperry.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources