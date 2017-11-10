The ultimate donut guide: Peace, Love and Little Donuts

Walking into Peace, Love and Little Donuts, you will be immersed into a cool, hippie vibe. The walls are decorated in vibrant colors and the employees are dressed in tie-dye to bring the theme together. Every donut is displayed in the front for you to linger over and decide what you want, they even have gluten-free and doggie treat donuts.

The only downside of the shop is listed in its name: the donuts are little. Colorado State University student Hannah Benham, a freshman ecosystem science and sustainability major, takes the small donuts as a positive and said, “They had a ton of really cool and yummy flavors that you couldn’t normally get at a regular donut shop. Plus since they were smaller, you could try several flavors without feeling bad about it.”

Not only is Peace, Love and Little Donuts unique and a fun place to go with a group of friends, it is also a close walking distance from campus. This makes it convenient for students living on or around campus to experience these fun, yummy donuts to share. “I would totally recommend, especially if someone wanted to try some unique and exciting donuts,” Behman said.

This establishment is also unique because they create the donuts in front of the customers. This is great for two reasons: you know they are fresh and you know they will be exactly what you want because you can customize the toppings of the donuts as they are being made.

“My favorite flavor was the cinnamon roll because it resembled best to its flavor compared to the others,” Behman said. “It also wasn’t overly sweet and rich.”

Since the donuts can be a little pricey, it will likely not be a daily expenditure for a college student even if it is close to campus. But do not worry, they have different donut deals so they do not break the bank. The donuts have categories that specify the types and how much each type is.

The category “groovy” includes any granular, glazed, powdered or plain donut. Prices for a single donut are as low as $0.90, half dozen donuts are $4.85, and a dozen is $9.50.

The “far out” category includes frosting and nothing else. Prices for these are: a single donut is $1.55, half dozen is $6.55 and a dozen is $12.95.

The “funkadelic” category includes frosting and crazy toppings. The price for a half-dozen donuts is $7 and $15.85 for a dozen.

If you want to mix it up a bit, we recommend you try the “Disco 1/2 Dozen.” This combination includes two “groovy” donuts, two “far out” donuts and two “funkadelic” donuts. Coming to the total of $6.65.

Overall, Peace, Love and Little Donuts is a fun and vibrant place to get Instagram worthy donuts you can share with friends. Although they are tiny, it just gives you an excuse to make a trip back to try their 36 different flavors.