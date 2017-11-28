The Thrill of Skiing

SPONSORED CONTENT

By Jonny Jessup

When temperatures drop, roads get slick, and the time comes to wear layered jackets, many people opt to stay indoors. But being outside at altitude with a brisk wind nipping at your exposed skin makes skiing a thrill. It feeds your adventurous side longing to be felt. Living in Colorado, there’s no shortages of places to get hooked on this feeling.

Arguably, there no better day in the world then a powder day, but taking the time to reach powder by skinning up a mountain, or hiking while lugging your skis on your back makes it all worth the effort. Being in Fort Collins, we’re only a short drive away from Cameron Pass which boasts wonderful backcountry skiing. North Diamond Peak, South Diamond Peak, and areas around Mount Lulu and Nokhu Crags offer endless glades, wide bowls, deep powder, and gorgeous scenery.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Great skiing doesn’t need to be found in the backcountry either. Ski areas west of Denver such as Arapahoe Basin, Keystone, Breckenridge, and Winter Park offer fantastic skiing with corduroy ready to be shredded. Corduroy is the newly groomed snow from snowcats that makes for fast skiing and perfect carving. For me, I love to get up early and get to first chair to reach those groomed runs before they get skied up.

Skiing comes in many forms, but spending time and putting the effort forward to reach that untouched powder or early corduroy is the best part about skiing for me. Focusing on zooming down the slopes and feeling your edges in the soft snow is an experience unmatched. We’re fortunate to live in a unique place where snow can always be found throughout the mountains. Across all the seasons, we are always able to enjoy skiing and always have an adventure waiting for us. Form your own adventure, form your own tracks.

Want to get your club’s news, events or games published on RamPage? Contact RamPage editor Michael Berg at mike.bergfoco@gmail.com

Your advertising and sponsorship support is appreciated. Contact Doug Hay at dhay@collegian.com to learn how you can advertise or sponsor RamPage.