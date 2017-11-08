The first real snowfall at CSU

The first snowy day of the season is always an excitement in Fort Collins. As red leaves fall off the trees and the air turns crisp, it is hard to resist turning on your favorite Christmas music and heating up some hot cocoa in anticipation of winter. The season is evident at Colorado State University, with snow resting on every surface, from the trees in the oval to the tips of every squirrel’s nose. Enjoy some photos of campus under the first true snowfall of the year.
