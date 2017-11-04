Tale Spinners Lounge spotlights local talent

Everyone in the entertainment industry is looking for the next big thing, and Bill Lamperes, the founder of Tale Spinners Lounge, may have found it.

After hearing a story from his former high school classmate and noticing that a particular song on the radio perfectly matched the story, he began crafting his masterpiece. Throw in some visual art and local talent, and according to Lamperes, “hope and warm feelings,” and you’ve got the Tale Spinners Lounge.

The evening consisted of several local storytellers sharing memories from their past accompanied by local musicians. Additionally, the show featured two artists that stood on either of the stage and created a piece of art inspired by each story.

All of the proceeds from the evening went to a special cause: a scholarship fund put together by the Poudre Retired School Educators Association. Their fund has aided close to 60 students since 1985, according to Rea Kreider, a board member of the PRSEA. Their goal was to raise $2,000 at the event, which they estimated to have nearly reached.

