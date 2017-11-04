Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Tale Spinners Lounge spotlights local talent

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Art, Arts and Culture, Concerts, Events, Fort Collins Life

IMG_0163Bill Lamperes recounted several tales of his troublesome high school experience, including tormenting teachers "without a sense of humor" and sneaking out of study hall to visit a penny arcade in Chicago. Lamperes would later go on to become a teacher and a principal himself before switching to writing and sharing stories. Lamperes' story was accompanied by Bill DeMarco on guitar. (Photo courtesy of Nate Day)
IMG_0167Cindi Ross-Bell recounts a time that she forced her son to attend school despite his repeating complaints of feeling sick. When she dropped her son off, a student in his class had an emotional breakdown, running from the room, causing another student to have a panic attack. Ross-Bell's son projectile vomited while running for the bathroom, causing several other students to upchuck, and the teacher referred to the day's events as "just a typical day in second grade," much to Ross-Bell's amusement. Her story was accompanied by Mark "Rooster" Austin, his bare feet, and his banjo. (Photo courtesy of Nate Day)
IMG_0172Thirteen-year-old Jenna Hoobler, first sang "Fifteen" by Taylor Swift to commemorate her upcoming transition into high school, and then, she sat down at a piano to play an original titled "XYZ." The song details her journey through elementary and middle school, as well as her anxieties surrounding high school. Hoobler sweetly dedicated her performance to her grandparents who "have supported her education and her songs since day one." (Photo courtesy of Nate Day)
IMG_0190Marty Marsh (right) recounts her struggles to get a student to engage in class, particularly when teaching Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird." Eventually, she offered her troublesome student an alternative assignment and sent him off to high school, where Pat Woodward (left) remembers the student (center), who later joined them onstage, finding great success playing Dill in the high school's production of "To Kill a Mockingbird." (Photo courtesy of Nate Day)
IMG_0196Anthony McGlaun sings "Many Moons Ago" from the musical "Once Upon a Mattress." McGlaun, accompanied on the piano by Sarah Sutton, recounted participating in the musical during his days in high school and noted that the original Broadway production launched the career of Carol Burnett. (Photo courtesy of Nate Day)
IMG_0203Then, the house band, who also opened the evening with a cover of Paul Simon's "Me and Julio Down by the School Yard," brought the house down with a cover of Pink Floyd's "Another Brick in the Wall." The band's drummer, Clint Petrun, feels fulfilled playing in the band, remembering his time in college on a music scholarship. "Now that I have the opportunity to help someone else get a scholarship, of course, I'm going to take that opportunity," Petrun noted. The band would later close out the night with their take on the Jackson 5's "ABC." (Photo courtesy of Nate Day)
IMG_0214Kryssi Jeaux Miller, the owner of a local jousting organization here in Northern Colorado, told a harrowing tale. Miller told the story of her injuring herself while barrel racing on horseback, resulting in a massive blood infection that should have killed her. Needless to say, Miller healed up well and is still kicking today. (Photo courtesy of Nate Day)
IMG_0223Next came another performance from McGlaun and Sutton. McGlaun specializes in songs about social justice, so he chose to sing "Heart on the Wall" by Robert Owens and "Motherless Child."McGlaun will be featured in a show titled "Songs for Social Justice" at the Music District on November 16 with several other musicians will similar goals of promoting unity. (Nate Day | Collegian)
IMG_0229The final act of the night was Rooster, with "The Story of the Blue-footed Meadowlark." This story centered on a meadowlark too sensitive about his big, blue feet to let others enjoy his song, until one day, his big feet saved school children from a fire. Rooster's story was crafted in the style of traditional folklore. (Nate Day | Collegian)

Everyone in the entertainment industry is looking for the next big thing, and Bill Lamperes, the founder of Tale Spinners Lounge, may have found it.

After hearing a story from his former high school classmate and noticing that a particular song on the radio perfectly matched the story, he began crafting his masterpiece. Throw in some visual art and local talent, and according to Lamperes, “hope and warm feelings,” and you’ve got the Tale Spinners Lounge.

The evening consisted of several local storytellers sharing memories from their past accompanied by local musicians. Additionally, the show featured two artists that stood on either of the stage and created a piece of art inspired by each story.

All of the proceeds from the evening went to a special cause: a scholarship fund put together by the Poudre Retired School Educators Association. Their fund has aided close to 60 students since 1985, according to Rea Kreider, a board member of the PRSEA. Their goal was to raise $2,000 at the event, which they estimated to have nearly reached.

Collegian reporter Nate Day can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @NateMDay.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources