Suyasri leads CSU men’s golf to third-place finish in final tournament of fall

Playing at the Poppy Hills Golf Course in a tournament hosted by Saint Mary’s College, the Colorado State men’s golf team posted an up-and-down performance that culminated in a third-place finish.

The Rams got off to a fast start on the first day of the tournament, but had to fight their way back after a poor second round. The strong showing on the final day of the three-day tournament was a group effort, lead by freshman Parathakorn Suyasri.

Suyasri started the tournament hot and tied for the lead after posting a 4-under 67 in the first round. It was the Rams’ first tournament in almost four weeks, but Suyasri was less then a week removed from an appearance in the Asian-Pacific Amatuer.

Though the team managed to finish the day tied for second with Stanford University at 1-under 283, only Suyasri finished under par.

“It was a great overall team effort today,” head coach Christian Newton said in a statement. “I thought we could be rusty after a big break since our last competition, but the guys looked sharp. I’m very proud of their good start.”

Most of the scores improved for CSU on Day 2, but Suyasri shot a 73 to finish six shots worse than his opening round. However, junior Jake Staiano provided a balancing act, hitting par after shooting 6-over the day before. Overall, the Rams lost some ground on the second day, but their competition looked much sharper as a unit.

USC roared into the lead with a 16-under 268 while Stanford pulled into second with an 11-under 273. CSU finished the day in fifth place after posting a 2-over 286.

The team really came together on the last day of the tournament, though, as three players posted their best score. Suyasri returned to form with a 68 and four Rams finished under par for the round.

Senior Colton Yates brought out his veteran leadership and posted a 5-under 66 after shooting over par in his first two rounds. Junior AJ Ott recorded his best round with a 68 and Staiano continued to improve with a 69.

CSU finished 12-under to move past BYU and San Francisco on the final day of the tournament. Still, no team approached USC and Stanford who finished 28-under and 22-under, respectively.

The CSU men won’t play again until Feb. 25 as they gear up for the National Invitation Tournament.

Collegian sports reporter Mack Beaulieu can be reached at sports@collegian.com or on twitter @Macknz_James.