Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Senator Mike Johnston talks education, affordable housing over pizza

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: News, Politics

State Senator Mike Johnston attended a “Pizza and Politics” event to talk to students about his stances on issues such as education, the labor market, affordable housing and renewable energy, while promoting his campaign for governor in 2018 Wednesday in the Lory Student Center.

Former Sen. Mike Johnston talks about his past as a principal and senator at Pizza and Politics in the LSC Nov. 8. (AJ Frankson | Collegian)

The Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership hosted the event and offered free pizza to interested students. Many of the students who attended majored in political science. When Johnston entered the room, he introduced himself and shook hands with them.

Sam Houghteling of the Straayer Center said the opportunity for students is a good one. 

“Anytime we get an opportunity to bring someone like Mike, who has a pretty wide range of high-level experience in the public center and have him interact directly with our students, I think any of those opportunities are both good for the students as well as important opportunities for the senator to promote,” Houghteling said. 

As the event began, Johnston discussed his background as a public school teacher and how his experience with a former student who could not go to college because he was undocumented pushed Johnston into politics. As a Senator, he managed to pass the ASSET bill, Colorado’s version of the Dream Act, to support undocumented college students.

A key issue Johnston discussed at the event was his “Lifetime Opportunity Promise,” a plan to support people who want to go to college or receive job retraining in exchange for providing service to the state. He explained that the service would entail conservation efforts, fire mitigation, flood prevention, assisting seniors and other charitable causes, like Meals on Wheels.

In response to controversial decisions from the Trump administration such as the move to end DACA, Johnston said a governor needs to have a role at the national level. He plans to do whatever the state can do to “help prevent negative outcomes.” In the case of DACA, Johnston suggested a plan to prevent state officers from being involved in the deportation process.

Johnston took questions from the audience and further elaborated on his stances to expand affordable housing and renewable energy. He discussed methods of negotiating to use land for housing units with little taxation involved. For renewable energy, he talked about ways to replace coal plants with renewable energy facilities and supporting development of battery technology.

George Gromke, a senior majoring in political science, is the campus chair of Rams for Mike. He decided to get involved in the campaign because his own passion for public service and community service.

“Mike, through his experience an educator and a state senator, has really showed he’s committed to community building,” Gromke said.

Rams for Mike eventually plan to hold meetings to organize Johnston’s supporters on campus and discuss the campaign.

Johnston said he appreciated the support from the students.

“I think a lot of people who want to be involved in politics think we’re finding this a moment when there’s a real insurgence of young people who want to lead and want to lead now,” Johnston said. “So, that’s always inspiring to hear.”

Collegian reporter Joe Manely can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @joemanely

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources