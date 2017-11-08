Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Single-vehicle collision kills one man

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: City, News

A man was killed in a fatal rollover crash early Wednesday morning. 

According to a press release from Fort Collins Police Services, the driver lost control of the a white 2008 Volkswagen hatchback after swerving to avoid a center median in the 2000 block of Timberline Road. The vehicle exited the west side of the road, struck a fence and tree and rolled over.

The man believed to be the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Larimer County Coroner will release his identity at a later time.

Passenger Jobani Mungia, 21, was cleared by medical personnel at the scene. Jesus Alejandro Morales Gutierrez, 18, suffered injuries and was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies. He has been now released.

Fort Collins Police were notified of the single-vehicle collision at 12:03 a.m. The Fort Collins Police CRASH Team closed Southbound Timberline Road at Caribou Drive for approximately 7 hours in order to investigate the incident, using a drone to map out the scene. They now believe speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash, according to the press release.

Anyone with information about this incident may contact Officer Drew Jurkofsky at 970-416-2224 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Callers may remain anonymous.

Collegian reporter Samantha Ye can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @samxye4.

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

