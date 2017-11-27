She Jumps at CSU

SPONSORED CONTENT

By: Michael Berg

She Jumps is a non for profit organization who partners with clubs and organizations to help increase participation of women and girls in outdoor activities. To learn more about their company and involvement here at CSU, I would visit their website and email them at: shejumps.csu@gmail.com. Here is a little more info about them provided by their website:



“Everything we do is mission-based and is designed to create opportunities to Jump In, Jump Up, and Jump Out. This is your chance to get involved with the life you’ve always dreamed of—and share the one you’re living—with women and girls in your local community and all over the world! We are here to create and share the new ‘cover girls;’ the new inspiration of what it means to ‘jump’ to reach your highest potential.”

Want to get your club’s news, events or games published on RamPage? Contact RamPage editor Michael Berg at mike.bergfoco@gmail.com

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Your advertising and sponsorship support is appreciated. Contact Doug Hay at dhay@collegian.com to learn how you can advertise or sponsor RamPage.