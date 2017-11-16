Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Seriously: Mandatory CSU teacher-parent conferences to occur after break

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Opinion, Seriously

Editor’s note: This is a satire piece from the Collegians opinion section. Real names may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not like reading editor’s notes are subject to being offended.

FORT COLLINS–Parent-teacher conferences are starting at Colorado State University after fall break. This year, the conferences will be more important to attend than ever, according to President Tony Frank.

Parents and guardians are highly encouraged to sign up to meet their student’s professors, because it is mandatory. The conferences will give parents a chance to see how their students are doing with attendance, grades, participation, and behavior.

One change that will be implemented this year is that students will no longer have to attend conferences with their parents. CSU President Tony Frank said he doesn’t think students should have to go if they don’t want to.

“At this point, they are in college and can choose for themselves if they want to go to conferences with their parents,” Frank said. “They’re not little kids anymore.”

Parents should be aware that if their child is in a large lecture hall class, the professor might not be able find time to see them until next semester. Lily Andrews, who teaches music appreciation, said she looks forward to meeting all of her students’ lovely parents.

“I can’t guarantee I will know which student is which, b cause I have so many,” Andrews said. “I literally have never seen half of these people in my life, so.”

Inez Rominoz, an international student studying engineering, is unsure if her parents will be able to make it.

“I am kind of upset that they are doing this to international students.” Rominoz said. “Russia isn’t that far.”

Students can sign up via Ramweb, or parents and guardians can call and make an appointment starting Friday.

Satire writer Ty Betts can be reached at letters@collegian.com or online @tybetts9   

 

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources