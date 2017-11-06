Rams’ hopes of hosting take another hit in latest RPI

After clinching another Mountain West title, Colorado State volleyball is in the big dance. But due to another RPI drop, the Rams may not be able to host during the NCAA Tournament.

In a season where the Rams have been one of the most dominant teams in the country, their RPI ranking dropped from No. 28 to No. 29. The Mountain West Conference has been a burden to the Rams to this point in the year as each of the teams they have played in conference have been wildly disappointing.

After a five set-match earlier in the year at Boise State, the Broncos came to Moby and were promptly swept in their last gasp effort to take their second title in as many years. Boise State serves as the main example of the falling out of the conference as they have severely underperformed, in turn hurting the RPI of conference foe CSU.

Led by Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week Katie Oleksak, the Rams had another undefeated week, pushing their win streak to 14 games and another week without losing a single set. Oleksak made a living setting up senior Jasmine Hanna on the outside who led the squad in kills for the week with 23.

The Rams’ undefeated week pushed their American Volleyball Coaches Association ranking to No. 19 in the nation, leap frogging Iowa State who dropped to No. 24. Though the ranking does not have an effect on the national tournament, it does give a barometer for where the Rams reside among the nation’s elite.

The upcoming week features the Rams traveling to Nevada and San Jose State on Thursday and Saturday, respectively. In their earlier season matchups, the Rams swept both opponents and will look to continue their win streak on the road where they have yet to drop a match this year.

Collegian sports reporter Luke Zahlmann can be reached by email at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @lukezahlmann.