Racist email about CSU student prompts public safety alert

Colorado State University President Tony Frank and the Public Safety Team issued a public safety alert Friday afternoon before students set off for Fall Break, in response to investigations of a racist email targeting a CSU student.

According to the email from CSU Public Safety, a small group of faculty members received a racist email that referred to a specific student. It was sent from a spoof account, leading the CSU Police Department and IT officials to investigate the source of the email.

“CSU strongly condemns this behavior and has moved quickly to investigate and prevent further abuses,” the email said.

The alert is all the Public Safety Team can say right now. Frank requested for anyone with information to contact CSUPD via phone call.

The message concluded with a brief message, “CSU is #NoPlace4H8.”

