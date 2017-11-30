Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Prost Brewing Tasting Room to host chili cook off fundraiser

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Events

As fall draws to a close and winter begins picking up, Fort Collins residents are trying to find ways to combat the cold. Luckily, with a local chili cook off coming around the corner, it shouldn’t be too hard to keep warm.

On Dec. 3, the Prost Brewing Tasting Room will host the first Community Chili Cook Off Fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the event or through the event’s Facebook page for $5.

Although collaboratively organized by Caput Vada Catering and Prost Brewing Company, all proceeds will go toward the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, a nonprofit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and releases local injured birds.

“The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program is a gem to have in our community,” Aisha Martinek, owner of Caput Vada Catering said in a message. “Their work in rehabilitation of raptors and education outreach within our community deserves to be recognized over and over.”

Contestants will begin setting up their displays at 3 p.m. All slots have been filled. Sampling of the chili will last from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. First, second and third place winners will receive Visa gift cards in the amounts of, $100, $50 and $25 respectively.

“(Chili is) a warm and soothing comfort food that puts a smile on my face,” Martinek said. “I hope that others share this sentiment and the event will appeal to a diverse audience group—including those who have cooking talents to showcase and those who enjoy sampling.”

“(Chili is) a warm and soothing comfort food that puts a smile on my face,” Martinek said. “I hope that others share this sentiment and the event will appeal to a diverse audience group—including those who have cooking talents to showcase and those who enjoy sampling.”

Community Chili Cook Off Fundraiser:

When: Sunday Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Tasting Room, 321 Old Firehouse Alley

What: A local chili cook off with all of the proceeds going to the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program

Collegian reporter Henry Netherland can be reached at entertainment@.com or on Twitter @NetherlandHenry.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources