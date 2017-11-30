Prost Brewing Tasting Room to host chili cook off fundraiser

As fall draws to a close and winter begins picking up, Fort Collins residents are trying to find ways to combat the cold. Luckily, with a local chili cook off coming around the corner, it shouldn’t be too hard to keep warm.

On Dec. 3, the Prost Brewing Tasting Room will host the first Community Chili Cook Off Fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person at the event or through the event’s Facebook page for $5.

Although collaboratively organized by Caput Vada Catering and Prost Brewing Company, all proceeds will go toward the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program, a nonprofit organization that rescues, rehabilitates and releases local injured birds.

“The Rocky Mountain Raptor Program is a gem to have in our community,” Aisha Martinek, owner of Caput Vada Catering said in a message. “Their work in rehabilitation of raptors and education outreach within our community deserves to be recognized over and over.”

Contestants will begin setting up their displays at 3 p.m. All slots have been filled. Sampling of the chili will last from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. First, second and third place winners will receive Visa gift cards in the amounts of, $100, $50 and $25 respectively.

“(Chili is) a warm and soothing comfort food that puts a smile on my face,” Martinek said. “I hope that others share this sentiment and the event will appeal to a diverse audience group—including those who have cooking talents to showcase and those who enjoy sampling.”

Community Chili Cook Off Fundraiser:

When: Sunday Dec. 3 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Prost Brewing Tasting Room, 321 Old Firehouse Alley

What: A local chili cook off with all of the proceeds going to the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program

Collegian reporter Henry Netherland can be reached at entertainment@.com or on Twitter @NetherlandHenry.