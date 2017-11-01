PizzaRev Taproom to open FoCo location in December

The serve-yourself pizza restaurant and taphouse PizzaRev Taproom is expanding its franchise to Fort Collins in late December.

PizzaRev will be located at 649 South College Ave at West Laurel St, north of the Oval at Colorado State University. This will be the first of at least three locations planned to open in Fort Collins.

According to the press release, owner Mark Venditto hopes that PizzaRev will change the way the local community thinks about the classic combination of pizza and beer. He said PizzaRev “will be the first fully customizable dining experience in Fort Collins.”

PizzaRev is known for its Create Your Own™ pizza experience. The customer has the freedom to choose as many topping as they want on a personal-sized, 11-inch pizza for a flat rate and crafted right in front of the customer. The pizzas are cooked in a 900-degree, stone-bed oven. The outcome is a crispy Roman-style pizza in only three minutes.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Aside from the 30 toppings, PizzaRev has different options for dough, pizza sauce and all-natural cheeses.

At PizzaRev, the customers become the bartenders. They have the freedom to pour their own beer, cider or wine from their extensive selection of over 30 taps on their Draft Your Own Beer wall. PizzaRev sells the alcohol by the ounce.

Originally started in Los Angeles five years ago, there are now over 45 PizzaRev locations in the United States and Mexico. There are 200 locations currently under development.

According to the press release, “in 2017, Cleveland Avenue, LLC, a Chicago-based accelerator that strategically invests in innovative, consumer-focused restaurant, food and beverage concepts, became a strategic partner and majority investor in PizzaRev.”

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



PizzaRev is scheduled to open in early December and is located at 649 South College Avenue.

More information about PizzaRev can be found on their website. Additional information is available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.