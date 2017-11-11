Photo gallery: CSU dancers grace UCA stage during Fall Dance Concert

Student dancers graced the stage at the University Dance Theatre over the weekend for the Fall Dance Concert. The performance consisted of more traditional pieces as well as contemporary pieces. Many of the pieces were choreographed by students in the Dance program at CSU.

Choreography classes are part of their major curriculum. The performance also featured a piece choreographed by CSU Dance instructor Matthew Harvey, as well as a piece performed by Harvey and his wife, Madeline Harvey, who is an Assistant Professor of Dance at CSU.

