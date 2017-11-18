PHOTOS: Colorado State vs. San Jose State

The Colorado State football team defeated San Jose State 42-14 on Senior Day at Sonny Lubick Field.
About Colin Barnard
Colin Barnard is the Sports Editor for the Collegian. He is a junior at CSU studying journalism and economics and has been writing for the Collegian since 2016.
