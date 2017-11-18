Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

PHOTOS: Colorado State vs. San Jose State

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, Football, Sports

The Colorado State football team defeated San Jose State 42-14 on Senior Day at Sonny Lubick Field.

Olabisi Johnson (81) and Michael Gallup (4) celebrate with each other after a touchdown catch by Johnson in the 1st half of the Rams last home game against San Jose State. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Senior running back Dalyn Dawkins evades a San Jose State defensive back in the first half. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian).
Rashaad Boddie (28) celebrates with Jake Bennett (77) after scoring his second touchdown of quarter. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Fullback Adam Prentice runs through a San Jose State arm tackle in the first quarter Saturday. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian).
Cameron Butler cuts around a San Jose State defensive back and runs into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown reception. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Bisi Johnson and Cameron Butler celebrate in the end zone following Butler's 50-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against San Jose State on Nov. 18. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Senior running back Dalyn Dawkins runs toward the sideline in the first half against San Jose State. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian).
Kicker Wyatt Bryan (96) makes a field goal against the Spartans on Nov. 18. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Center Jake Bennett (77) lifts wide receiver Bisi Johnson (81) into the air after his touchdown in the second quarter against San Jose State.(Javon Harris | Collegian)
CSU "Cam The Ram Ramhandlers" run across the field following a touchdown on Nov. 18. (Tony Villalobos May | Collegian)
Nick Stevens (7) looks downfield for open targets late in the 1st half of the Rams last home against San Jose State on Nov. 18th. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Redshirt freshman running back Rashaad Boddie bursts through a hole in the San Jose State defense on Nov. 18. (Seth Bodine | Collegian)

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources