The Colorado State football team is defeating Boise State 35-31 in the third quarter at Sonny Lubick Field.
About Colin Barnard
Colin Barnard is the Sports Editor for the Collegian. He is a junior at CSU studying journalism and economics and has been writing for the Collegian since 2016.
Recent Articles:
- PHOTOS: Colorado State vs. Boise State November 11, 2017
- Tyler, The Creator brings energy to Ogden Theater November 11, 2017
- Photo gallery: CSU dancers grace UCA stage during Fall Dance Concert November 11, 2017
- No. 19 CSU volleyball falls to San Jose State for first conference loss November 11, 2017
- What we learned from CSU’s opening-night victory over Sacramento State November 11, 2017
Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:
- Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
- Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
- Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion) or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
- Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
- Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.