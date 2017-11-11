Rocky Mountain Collegian

PHOTOS: Colorado State vs. Boise State

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Featured, Football, Sports

The Colorado State football team is defeating Boise State 35-31 in the third quarter at Sonny Lubick Field.

Colorado State Quarterback Nick Stevens throws a pass to an open receiver during the first quarter of play against the Boise State Broncos on Nov. 11. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Colorado State Running Back Dalyn Dawkins runs down the field during the first quarter of play against the Boise State Broncos on Nov. 11. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Colorado State Running Back Dalyn Dawkins runs for a touchdown the field during the first quarter of play against the Boise State Broncos on Nov. 11. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Colorado State Running Back Dalyn Dawkins runs for a touchdown the field during the first quarter of play against the Boise State Broncos on Nov. 11. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Colorado State Wide Receiver Michael Gallup makes a catch for a first down during the first quarter of play against the Boise State Broncos on Nov. 11. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup beats a Boise State defender to the sideline. The Rams are beating the Brocnso 35-17 at halftime. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Colorado State Tight End Dalton Fackell celebrates his touchdown catch during the first quarter of play against the Boise State Broncos on Nov. 11. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)
CSU Senior Quarterback Nick Stevens (7) celebrates after a long drive that led to a CSU Touchdown during the 1st half of the Rams game against Boise State. (Javon Harris | Collegian)
Colorado State running back Dalyn Dawkins celebrate with a teammate after scoring a touchdown against Boise State. The Rams are beating the Broncos 35-17 at halftime. (Ashley Potts | Collegian)
Colorado State Running Back Dalyn Dawkins runs down the field during the second quarter of play against the Boise State Broncos on Nov. 11. (Elliott Jerge | Collegian)

