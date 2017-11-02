Old Town, Fort Collins to get lit this Friday

Now that Halloween is over, it is time for winter holidays to get lit. Downtown Fort Collins is prepared to do just that this Friday night, with the annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony. Thousands of strands of LED lights will illuminate the seven blocks making up Old Town. The lights will be on every night starting Friday and going through Valentine’s Day.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., members of the community will gather at the Oak Street Plaza for festivities. The Old Town Spice Shop will be provided hot chocolate to sip while The Andrew Vogt Jazz Quartet plays holiday tunes. The countdown to the lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the help of the Downtown Business Association, Downtown Development Authority and City of Fort Collins Parks and Recreation department. The event is free to the public.

For more information visit downtownfortcollins.com/events/downtown-holiday-lighting-ceremony

