Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Old Town, Fort Collins to get lit this Friday

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Arts and Culture, Culture and Community, Events

Now that Halloween is over, it is time for winter holidays to get lit. Downtown Fort Collins is prepared to do just that this Friday night, with the annual Downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony. Thousands of strands of LED lights will illuminate the seven blocks making up Old Town. The lights will be on every night starting Friday and going through Valentine’s Day. 

The Downtown Lighting Ceremony occured Nov. 4, 2016 on the Oak Street Plaza in Old Town, Fort Collins Photo credit: Brooke Buchan

Starting at 5:30 p.m., members of the community will gather at the Oak Street Plaza for festivities. The Old Town Spice Shop will be provided hot chocolate to sip while The Andrew Vogt Jazz Quartet plays holiday tunes. The countdown to the lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the help of the Downtown Business Association, Downtown Development Authority and City of Fort Collins Parks and Recreation department. The event is free to the public. 

For more information visit downtownfortcollins.com/events/downtown-holiday-lighting-ceremony

Collegian reporter Ashley Potts can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @ashleypotts09.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources