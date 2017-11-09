Odell Brewery collaborates with Silver Grill for local holiday tradition

Every year, Odell Brewing Company and the Silver Grill Cafe collaborates to make a cinnamon bun inspired brown ale called CinnsationAle. The beer has become a sweet local tradition.

Silver Grill Cafe co-owner Heather Beckley said the collaboration started six years ago.

“I truly think it’s more of a collaboration thing, a local thing,” Heather Beckley said.“I don’t think they see any extra income coming in from CinnsationAle. We’re just two local businesses working together and kind of coming up with a fun fall event.”

Silver Grill Cafe co-owner Ian Beckley said it’s not a big financial boom for either establishment, but the marketing is nice, and they look forward to the release party every year.

“It’s just good marketing, and it’s a good kind of feel good oppurtunity for two local businesses,” Ian Beckley said. “It’s started to become almost a traditional holiday event for us. It’s kind of the start of the holidays for us. It’s a good time for a fall beer to come out.”

Colorado State University senior and Odell Brewing Company employee Kelsey Withrow echoed that sentiment, saying that the brown ale pairs well for a family-oriented season.

“I think right up until Christmas would be the best time (to drink it),” Withrow said. “That’s when you can get together with your family and enjoy it. You can celebrate the holiday season and really enjoy it when it’s at its peak.”

Christmas may be too late though, according to the Beckley’s.

“The last couple of years it’s been gone by early December,” Heather Beckley said. “It used to last through January.”

Ian Beckley said the beer is best paired with a savory meal like hash browns, eggs benedict or chicken fried steak.

“More than anything, it’s just a really good beer,” Ian Beckley said. “I think it pairs well with anything off the menu.”

Heather Beckley makes eight gallons of cinnamon caramel syrup to go in the brewing process and an unknown amount of cinnamon rolls.

“I don’t know how many they eat, and how many end up in the beer, but I always bring them 30 or so cinnamon rolls,” Heather Beckley said.

The beer will make its official annual release today at Odell Brewery Company. The release party will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and feature free cinnamon rolls from the Silver Grill.

“Every single year it’s packed,” Heather Beckley said. “They go flying.”

Collegian Reporter Mack Beaulieu can be reached online at entertainment@collegian.com or on twitter @Macknz_James.