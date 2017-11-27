Weekly IM Updates

SPONSORED CONTENT
By: Kyle Loughlin
Upcoming
- Registration has just begun for the Online Fantasy Sports Bowl Game Pick ‘Em, and for the Table Tennis Tournament. Registration for both activities will end December 3rd at 11:00pm.
- Stay updated on all all information regarding scores and standings as we enter playoff season!
Current
Men’s 3v3 Basketball
- If you are looking for a teammate, stay posted on the IM Men’s basketball page for free agents.
Women’s 3v3 Basketball
- Notable: Cash Money Records remains the best team in the league at an undefeated 4-0
Coed 4v4 Soccer
- Notable: Joseph Maxie scores 6 goals in a 12-7 blowout against the Ballnappers. The Ballhandlerz are now 2-2 after that victory.
Men’s 4v4 Soccer
- Notable: Dream Team destroys the Fat Four in the Tuesday 9:45 division in a 17-1 blowout. Dream Team remain without a loss at 4-0.
Women’s 4v4 Soccer
- Notable: You’ve Cat to be Kitten Me is the highest scoring team in the league with an astounding 19.33 goals per game.
Fall Bowling Tournament
- Notable: Congratulations to Bowl So Hard for coming in first place in Bowling tournament at Chipp Lane’s on the 16th.
Coed Dodgeball
- Notable: “*dodges ball” and “Doggy Style” earn an automatic bye going into the playoffs because of their outstanding records in the regular season.
Men’s Dodgeball
- Notable: The “Wrench Dodgers” will face “Half-Saturnese Afro-Ducks” at 6:30 to begin the playoffs.
Coed Tube Water Polo
- Notable: Two 500 teams “Hurricane Lems” and “Splash Drip Drip Splash” will face on Wednesday. Both teams needing a victory to advance in the playoffs.
Funny Names
- Robben You Blind — Coed Soccer
- Everything But Net — Men’s Basketball
- We Dodge Balls — Men’s Dodgeball
