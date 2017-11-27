Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

Weekly IM Updates

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Intramurals, RamPage

SPONSORED CONTENT

By:  Kyle Loughlin 

Upcoming

  • Registration has just begun for the Online Fantasy Sports Bowl Game Pick ‘Em, and for the Table Tennis Tournament. Registration for both activities will end December 3rd at 11:00pm.
  • Stay updated on all all information regarding scores and standings as we enter playoff season!

Current

Men’s 3v3 Basketball

 

  • If you are looking for a teammate, stay posted on the IM Men’s basketball page for free agents.

 

Women’s 3v3 Basketball

  • Notable: Cash Money Records remains the best team in the league at an undefeated 4-0

Coed 4v4 Soccer

  • Notable: Joseph Maxie scores 6 goals in a 12-7 blowout against the Ballnappers. The Ballhandlerz are now 2-2 after that victory.

Men’s 4v4 Soccer

  • Notable: Dream Team destroys the Fat Four in the Tuesday 9:45 division in a 17-1 blowout. Dream Team remain without a loss at 4-0.

Women’s 4v4 Soccer

  • Notable: You’ve Cat to be Kitten Me is the highest scoring team in the league with an astounding 19.33 goals per game.

Fall Bowling Tournament

  • Notable: Congratulations to Bowl So Hard for coming in first place in Bowling tournament at Chipp Lane’s on the 16th.

Coed Dodgeball

  • Notable: “*dodges ball” and “Doggy Style” earn an automatic bye going into the playoffs because of their outstanding records in the regular season.

Men’s Dodgeball

  • Notable: The “Wrench Dodgers” will face “Half-Saturnese Afro-Ducks” at 6:30 to begin the playoffs.

Coed Tube Water Polo

  • Notable: Two 500 teams “Hurricane Lems” and “Splash Drip Drip Splash” will face on Wednesday. Both teams needing a victory to advance in the playoffs.

Funny Names

  • Robben You Blind — Coed Soccer
  • Everything But Net — Men’s Basketball
  • We Dodge Balls — Men’s Dodgeball

Your advertising and sponsorship support is appreciated. Contact Doug Hay at dhay@collegian.com to learn how you can advertise or sponsor RamPage.

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources