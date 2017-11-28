Rocky Mountain Collegian

New Technology ”Elevates” Outdoor Hydration

Outdoor hydration systems have evolved over the years. When I was a kid I used my dad’s World War II era canteen for camping and hiking trips. My go to water carrier for outdoor activities as an adult has always been a water bottle usually something that was picked up for free at a conference or street fair. My boys graduated to hydration system backpacks for their outings. The one downfall of all of these different iterations of hydration systems is the inevitable struggle to keep your liquids at the desired temperature throughout your activity.

OtterBox, Fort Collins’ homegrown success story, has changed all of that with their Elevation Tumblers. OtterBox cut their teeth and made their mark in the protective phone case space. In much of the country and definitely here in Northern Colorado OtterBox is synonymous with protective phone cases.   They aspire to have the same impact in the outdoor hydration industry with their new Elevation Tumblers.

The OtterBox Elevation Tumblers come in 3 sizes, 10 ounce, 20 ounce and a 64 ounce growler. Check out the specs for each below:

Elevation 10 Tumbler (10 ounces)

                                                                         Features

  •  100% stainless steel for years of use and abuse
  • Internal copper lining maintains ideal temp
  • Sweat-resistant design, leaves no rings
  • Keeps liquid hot or cold for hours
  • Backed by OtterBox Limited
  • Lifetime Warranty

 Accessories

  • Press In Basic Lid

Materials

  • Food grade stainless steel
  • Copper lining

 

Elevation 20 Tumbler (20 ounces)

Features

  • 100% stainless steel for years of use and abuse
  • Internal copper lining maintains ideal temp
  • Sweat-resistant design, leaves no rings
  • Keeps liquid cold for hours
  • Fits most cup holders

Accessories

  • Elevation 20 Shaker Lid
  • Elevation 20 Tumbler Sleeve
  • Elevation 20 Press in Basic Lid

Materials

  • Food grade stainless steel
  • Copper lining

 

 

 

Elevation 64 Growler (64 ounces)

 

Features

  • 100% stainless steel for years of use and abuse
  • Internal copper lining maintains ideal temp
  • Screw-on, leak-proof lid — not a drop is lost
  • Sweat-resistant design, leaves no rings
  • Keeps liquids cold up to 7 days
  • Backed by OtterBox Limited Lifetime Warranty

Accessories

  • Elevation 64 Screw-In Basic Lid

Materials

  • Food grade stainless steel
  • Copper lining

So whether you are hiking, camping, fishing, or skiing, visit Otter Shop at 151 W Mountain Ave Fort Collins, Colorado to get your Elevation Tumblers. You can also contact them at 970-825-5650 or ottershop@otterproducts.com.

 

