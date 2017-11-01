Native American Heritage Month begins at CSU with 35th Annual AISES Pow Wow Saturday

To begin Native American Heritage Month festivities, the 35th annual AISES Pow Wow will come to Colorado State University Nov. 4. from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the LSC Grand Ballroom.

A Pow Wow is a celebration of Native American culture, history and values for multiple indigenous nations and tribes. It is a place for singing, dancing, eating and overall honoring of Native American traditions.

The American Indian Science and Engineering Society is a national non-profit whose mission is to increase the number of Native Americans in these fields of study and to maintain and celebrate Native American values, according to their website. The CSU AISES organization organized the upcoming Pow Wow.

The event kicks off with ground dancing, a type of Native American dance that is popular in many tribes.

The grand entry comes next. Traditionally, the grand entry is what officially marks the commencement of the Pow Wow. Dancers follow around a color guard and demonstrate their talent and are awarded points.

Following the grand entry is the Pow Wow Feed. Here’s where that appetite comes in handy. There are so many types of foods native to America. According to National Geographic, indigenous food is difficult to describe and categorize because it is so diverse. Of course, there is the iconic frybread, a staple to Navajo culture. It is essentially fried dough that can be paired with everything ranging from sweet honey to savory meat, or eaten alone.

There will vendors, dancing, food and culture, and the activities are free to all.

Collegian reporter Maddie Wright can be reached at entertainment@collegian.com or on Twitter @maddierwright.