Mountain West bowl projections

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports, Uncategorized

Along with five other Mountain West football teams, Colorado State will find out its bowl destination Sunday afternoon. The conference is only locked into five bowl games, meaning it is likely that one team will end up replacing a conference unable to fill its contracts. 

CSU (7-5, 5-3 MW) is in contention for nearly every scenario, save the Las Vegas Bowl which will host the conference champion. The MW is also guaranteed a spot in the New Mexico, Idaho Potato, Hawaii and Arizona bowls. The sixth team will likely appear in the Frisco Bowl or Foster Farms Bowl depending on the success of other conferences. 

The bowl selections will be made primarily by networks such as ESPN and their respective bowl selection committees. Star power, geography and history in the bowl all play a factor in the selection process.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael and sports editor Colin Barnard take their best guesses at where each MW team will end up during bowl season.

Colin (@ColinBarnard_)

Las Vegas: Boise State

New Mexico: San Diego State

Hawai’i: CSU

Arizona: Utah State

Potato: Wyoming

Frisco: Fresno State

Justin (@JustinTMichael)

Las Vegas: Boise State

New Mexico: San Diego State

Hawai’i: Fresno State

Arizona: Utah State

Potato: Wyoming

Frisco: CSU*

* The Mountain West technically holds a contract with the Foster Farms Bowl, but the BIG 10 holds priority. With eight bowl eligible teams in the BIG, I do not see the Mountain West filling this spot. This is why Colorado State ends up in the Frisco Bowl for the first time in program history. Fresno State gets sent to Hawai’i to square off with a member from C-USA on national television. 

Collegian sports editors Colin Barnard and Justin Michael can be reached at sports@collegian.com. 

