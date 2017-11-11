Mother, son killed in car collision at Richard Lakes, Giddings Road

A fatal car accident occurred at the intersection of Richard Lakes Road and Giddings Road in northeast Fort Collins Thursday night, during which two people were killed, according to a press release from Fort Collins Police Services.

At approximately 7:21 p.m., a 1985 Chevrolet Corvette traveling east on Richard Lakes Road collided into the passenger side of a 1994 Honda Accord. Both passengers in the Honda Accord were pronounced dead by authorities.

Larimer County Coroner identified Kelly Cortez, 47, and 17-year-old Joshua Cortez, a mother and son, as the two victims.

Joshua Cortez, along with the passenger of the Corvette, 19-year-old David Muncy, were both ejected from the cars during the collision, according to the press release.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049849&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Muncy was airlifted to the Medical Center of the Rockies, and Connor Givans, 18, the driver of the Corvette, was transported by ambulance to Poudre Valley Hospital.

The intersection where the crash occurred was closed off for approximately eight hours while the Fort Collins CRASH Team investigated the incident.

Police don’t believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the collision, but it is unknown if speed was a factor.

Charges are pending as police are still currently investigating the collision.

<a href="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538049850&cs=f38c19f1b1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>



Anyone who has any information about the collision can contact Fort Collins Police Officer Tim Brennan at (970) 416-2229, or Crime Stopper of Larimer County at (970) 221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.

Collegian reporter Matt Bailey can be reached at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @matnes1999.