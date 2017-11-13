Rocky Mountain Collegian

Michael Gallup named semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: Football, Sports

Senior wide receiver Michael Gallup was a named one of the ten semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award Monday. The award is annually presented to the nation’s most outstanding receiver in college football. 

Michael Gallup runs the ball
Wide receiver Michael Gallup runs towards the end zone after making a reception during the first half of action against Boise State. (Jack Starkebaum | Collegian)

Gallup has been one of the most productive pass-catchers in the country this season. In 11 games the athletic wide receiver has recorded 87 receptions for 1,303 yards and seven touchdowns. What’s more, Gallup has been a nightmare for opposing secondaries, as he is currently averaging an impressive 15 yards per-catch, despite receiving a high volume of targets.

Of the ten semifinalists, Gallup leads the group in receiving yards and is in the top-3 for total receptions.

Gallup is the first CSU player to be named a semifinalist for this prestigious award since Rashard Higgins was named a finalist in 2014. No player from Colorado State has ever won the award.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., will announce the three Biletnikoff Award finalists on Nov. 21, 2017, following the vote by the members of the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee.

2017 Biletnikoff Award semifinalists

 

NAME

SCHOOL

Darren Andrews

UCLA

A.J. Brown

Ole Miss

Deontay Burnett

USC

Keke Coutee

Texas Tech

Michael Gallup

Colorado State

Steve Ishmael

Syracuse

Anthony Miller

Memphis

Trey Quinn

SMU

David Sills, V

West Virginia

James Washington

Oklahoma State

 

Collegian sports director can be reached at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.

