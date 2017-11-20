Michael Gallup named finalist for Biletnikoff Award

Colorado State wide receiver Michael Gallup is in the national spotlight, as the senior from Monroe, GA. was named a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award. Along with the individual honor, Gallup also accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl Monday.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football, regardless of position and is presented by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club. Gallup joins fellow finalists, James Washington (Oklahoma State) and David Sills V (West Virginia) for the prestigious award.

“I don’t know if anybody else in the country has a guy that does as much for his team’s offense as Michael Gallup does for us,” head coach Mike Bobo said in a release. “He makes an impact in every way at the receiver position, whether on screens, blocking, deep routes, intermediate routes or making unbelievable catches. He has the ability to take over ballgames.”

Gallup recently played the final home game of his collegiate career, recording seven catches for 47 receiving yards in a 28-point victory over San Jose State. On the season, the versatile wide receiver has totalled 94 receptions for 1,345 (14.3 yard per-catch) and seven touchdowns.

He leads all FBS players in receiving yards and ranks second in receiving yards per game (112.1). Gallup also leads the nation in receptions of 10 yards or more (56) and is the only player in the FBS to finish two games this season with 200 receiving yards. The Georgia native recorded 212 receiving yards in a win at Hawai’i (Sept. 30) and set a career-high 263 in a win over Nevada (Oct. 14).

Gallup joins Rashard Higgins (2014) as the only player in program to be nominated for the Biletnikoff Award. It will be presented as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show in Atlanta on Dec. 7.

A little over one month later, Gallup will head to Mobile, Ala. for the Senior Bowl. Gallup is the first player to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl since quarterback Garrett Grayson and offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo did so in 2014.

The Senior Bowl annually features some of the nation’s finest senior collegiate football players and top NFL prospects. Two teams are divided into the “north” and “south” and are coached by various NFL coaches.

“This is a special honor for a young man who represents our program in a humble way in everything he does,” Bobo said. “He would tell you that it takes an entire team for one player to shine, and our football program can take great pride in seeing Michael (Gallup) receive this honor.”

All-time Rams in the Senior Bowl:

2014

Garrett Grayson, QB

Ty Sambrailo, OL

2013

Crockett Gillmore, TE

Weston Richburg, OL

2004

Joel Dreessen, TE

2002

Cecil Sapp, RB

1999

Clark Haggans, DE

1998

Anthony Cesario, OL

Darran Hall, WR

Joey Porter, DE

1995

Ray Jackson, CB

1983

Terry Nugent, QB

1978

Mark Bell, TE

1976

Keith King, DB

1974

Mark Mullaney, OT

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.