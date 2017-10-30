Rocky Mountain Collegian

The Rocky Mountain Collegian is the student run source for news and information on the Colorado State University campus.

RamPage Photos

Advertise with us

RamPage Video

Advertise with us

Intramural News

Advertise with us

Meet the Shotgun Sport Club

By Leave a Comment Filed Under: RamPage, Sport Clubs

SPONSORED CONTENT

CSU Shotgun Sport Club at 2017 the ACUI National competition in San Antonio, Texas. (Provided by CSU Shotgun Sport Club)

By Michael Berg

One of the many successful club teams that we have on campus is the Shotgun Sports Team. They rank among the best in the nation placing top five the last two years. They encourage both men and women who have interest to stop by their meetings every Wednesday at 7pm in the Military Sciences Building, and want students to know that there is no deadline for signing up with the club. According to Connor Nikkola, club president, the best way to contact them and stay up to date is on their Facebook page. Here is a short bio provided by the CSU Campus Rec website:

“The Colorado State University (CSU) Shotgun Sports Team is a competitive shotgun shooting team for both men and women. The club begins in early fall and shoots continuously all year, shooting against many other colleges throughout the Midwest. This club provides students with an opportunity to engage in various shotgun shooting events while at the same time learning how to properly handle a firearm. Currently there are approximately 20 active competitors on the team, ranging from all sorts of skill levels. In April the team participates in the ACUI National competition that is usually held in San Antonio, Texas. CSU consistently ranks in the top 10 nationally in several areas of competition.

As a sport club, the team receives a limited annual budget from student fee allocations and generates most of their operating budget from dues and other fundraising activities. Competitions usually range from shooting 400-800 targets over the course of a weekend. To prepare for these events, members usually practice at Great Guns Sporting in their free time, usually on the weekends. Collegiate shooting represents a small community of students gathering together to share a common interest. Through participating in this club you will make many friends while keeping a competitive edge out on the course.”

Share
submit to reddit

Recent Articles:

Comment policy: The Rocky Mountain Collegian encourages discussion and discourse within our comments section, but we reserve the right to moderate and ban users for the following behaviors:

  1. Hate speech or slurs based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or creed.
  2. Ad hominem (personal attacks) against another commenter or writer.
  3. Proselytizing (attempting to convert others to your religion)  or otherwise advertising your religion or attacking someone for theirs.
  4. Doxing (posting someone’s address or personal information) in order to intimidate a writer or another commenter.
  5. Spamming our website with promotional offers or links to other sites.

This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name ‘The Rocky Mountain Collegian’ pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Visit collegian.com/corporate for more information.

Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Editor-in-chief, Erin Douglas:
editor@collegian.com (303) 947-5230
Newsroom: news@collegian.com (970) 491-7513
Letters to the editor: letters@collegian.com
Suite 118, Lower Level, Lory Student Center
Colorado State University
Fort Collins, Colorado

Publications
Collegian Print Editions
Parent and Family Guide
Visitors Guide
Graduation Guide
Orientation Guide
Best of CSU
Greek Guide
Housing Guide
Ram Deals
Living Foco

Other Information
About us
Advertise with us
Work for us!
News tips
Classifieds
OnSpec Video Training
Staff Resources