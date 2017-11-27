Meet the CSU Alpine Ski Team

SPONSORED CONTENT

By: Michael Berg

Competitive skiing at CSU is offered by our Alpine Ski Team, and they really know how to rock two planks of wood rather than one if that is more up your alley. Here is some info taken from their campus recreation website about this great sport club opportunity we have:

“The Alpine Ski Team was established at Colorado State in the 70’s. The team competes for the National Collegiate Ski Association, which includes competition with University of Colorado, Colorado College, Colorado School of Mines, Colorado Mountain College, University of Denver, Fort Lewis, Air Force Academy, and University of Wyoming.

Races start the third week in January and continue for four weekends after that. Each weekend has two races, one per day, for a total of 8 races. The team competes in Giant Slalom and Slalom events. Regional Championships are held at the end of February with National championships following in early March, pending qualification. All ability levels are welcome, and earning USSA points in the rage of 125-20 is considered competitive. Training sessions are available at Eldora Mountain Monday through Friday once the season is underway. All Training sessions are an additional fee. Team dues are typically between $900 and $1,000, which includes lodging, food, transportation, lift tickets, and race entry fees. All racers will need to get a USSA license, this will be explained and purchased in the fall.

Email us at csuskiteam@gmail.com to be added to the mailing list and receive ski team information.”

