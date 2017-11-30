Lyric Cinema stops carrying Scene Magazine in show of support for sexual harassment victims,

The Lyric Cinema has no room for sexism.

The Fort Collins-based theater decided last week to no longer carry Scene Magazine after allegations of sexual harassment against the publication’s owner surfaced on social media.

“We made the decision last week to no longer carry Scene at The Lyric unless Mike Mockler is no longer involved with the publication,” read a post from the Lyric Facebook. “In the same vein, we’ve opted out of playing the latest Woody Allen film coming out later this year.”

Members of the community came forward about witnessing or being the victim of sexual harassment from Scene Magazine owner Mike Mockler in response to a Facebook post by Magic Cyclops. The allegations were reported in The Collegian on Nov. 29.

Woody Allen is a director with a reputation for writing sexist scripts, and the Lyric has realized it has become difficult to separate the art from the artist.

“It seemed like a no-brainer decision to cancel these things,” said Lyric cinema manager Dillon Cole. “We have known about Mike for years, and I wish we would have done something before now. As for Woody Allen, no one really cares about him here.”

