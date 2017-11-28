Letter: Climate change is real, now, we need to address it

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by the Collegian or its editorial board.

Dear Collegian,

‘Ignorance is bliss’ is not a statement that I want my country to abide by.

Unfortunately, I have observed this mentality more and more as time progresses. We need to accept that the question is no longer if climate change is real, but rather, what the best approach to addressing the problem will be.

Climate change is similar to medicine; the treatment of existing conditions is more expensive than prevention. We can foresee that we will save money by making an effort to prevent damages done to our environment rather than ignorantly continuing down our current path.Preventative measures are a better option than slashing the budget of the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA conducts countless efforts to combat the effects of climate change across our country that we are already experiencing, and the Trump administration proposing shrinking these programs.

I joined Defend Our Future on Colorado State University’s campus for all the reasons listed above. Defend our Future is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization works to protect the EPA, engage our community, and contact our elected officials, urging them to take the necessary preventative action on climate issues.

Please, if you are concerned with our nation’s disregard for a changing climate, support our movement and join us in contacting Colorado’s Senators and Congressmen to oppose the EPA budget cuts.

Darien Ellis, Defend Our Future

Freshmen, International Studies