Larry Eustachy announces latest CSU men’s basketball signings

Colorado State men’s basketball announced that the program has signed Jordan Brangers and Jack Schoemann to national letters of intent.

Brangers is a Radcliff, Ky. native and is in his second season at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas. Brangers was previously committed to both Texas Tech and Western Kentucky.

Following an extremely successful 2016-17 season in which Brangers set individual single-season school records with 151 made 3-point attempts on 46.2 percent shooting, the 6-foot-2 guard earned National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) first-team All-American honors and was ranked the No. 3 JUCO prospect in the country by 247Sports.

On the season, Brangers averaged 21 points, three rebounds and two assists per game. South Plains finished the season 32-2 and finished third in the NJCAA national championship tournament.

“Jordan is the best JUCO guard in the country,” head coach Larry Eustachy said. “He is really, really skilled and has the ability to not only score but impact the game on the defensive end. We are excited he has signed.”

Brangers is the fifth player from South Plains to commit to CSU under Eustachy. Brangers joins the list of Che Bob, Emmanuel Omogbo, Raquan Mitchell and Stanton Kidd as Texans that went on to be Rams.

Schoemann is a 6-foot-7 forward and is currently a senior at Shawnee Mission East High School in Prairie View, Kan. The left-handed wing is coming off a 2016-17 season in which he finished Honorable Mention All-Sunflower League.

“I really like Jack (Schoemann),” Eustachy said. “I have known his dad forever so that helped in knowing the quality of kid he is. He can really shoot it and is intelligent, so that, along with growing up in a family with a basketball background, makes him coachable. We are glad he will be with us next season.”

Schoemann’s father, Christopher, was a multi-sport athlete at Whittier College in California where he played basketball, baseball and golf.

Collegian sports director Justin Michael can be reached by email at jmichael@collegian.com or Twitter @JustinTMichael.