Jumping over society’s expectations: it is manly to use therapy

Mantherapy.org, a resource for males to take advantage of ‘one-on-none’ therapy. This 24/7 website allows men to watch videos, read short tips or research how the mind works all from the comfort of home, and no one has to know. Because “sometimes a man needs a pork shoulder to cry on. For that, there’s Man Therapy.”

The creators of the site use humor to talk about mental health, which is important for everyone no matter their gender.

Throughout history, society has developed an expectation for men to resist expressing how they are handling life. It is hard to be tough all the time when there is a lot going on, but Man Therapy is here to tell men their masculinity can remain intact while seeking help. Man Therapy is described as “a physical for your feelings, but you get to keep your pants on.”

The front page of the website greets you with a video of a burly man eating a big ol’ sandwich which then switches to a video of him doing curl-ups with a bowling ball in his office. The immediate humor appeals to anyone who is unsure about turning to a website to share their feelings.

Options like finishing household projects, exercising, cooking or spending time with friends are all great go-to’s for managing stress, but let’s cut to the chase: What about the deep dark pains like depression, grief, addiction or explosive anger?

Men represent 78% of all suicides in the United States. Holding feelings inside is dangerous. Especially with the prevalent problematic thinking within our society that mental health disorders are unmanly or signs of weakness. Asking someone for help does not make anyone a worry-wart or scaredy-cat.

Colorado State University freshman political science major, Tim Lovewell, said he “appreciates the website’s efforts to point out the benefits of talking about [mental health].” The whole thing “isn’t condescending,” Lovewell said.

Lovewell also said that the website “isn’t practical” for simply handing a link to friends who are in trouble. When someone comes to talk about a problem, offering a website could look like a shrug-off.

Professors, or other leaders, could provide Man Therapy as a source for managing mental health, along with the CSU Health and Medical Center because no matter how hard you try, duct tape is not the answer to this problem.

Man Therapy is actually derived from Fort Collin’s backyard, Denver. The media company Cactus wants to make a safe space for men or first-responders to go to when there is not a lot of people to turn to in their times of trouble. The website is also sponsored by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, specifically in the Colorado Office of Suicide Prevention.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment holds Suicide Prevention Commission meetings, which are open to the public by phone or in person. Colorado legislature provides the opportunity for citizens to get involved with the movement to eradicate suicide.

Next time you or someone else is feeling dangerously rash regarding you or your friend’s well-being, think about checking out Man Therapy or even better yet, make an appointment with one of the Health Center’s counselors.

The main point here is: let’s hurdle over societal expectations about men getting help and run through the finish line. because it is manly to seek help.

As Dr. Mahogany from the Man Therapy said, “it’s okay to cry, even when it’s not about sports.”